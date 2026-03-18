Autodesk Workshop XR Webinar Series

Make better design decisions with real-time XR

A practical webinar series showing how AEC teams improve design reviews across every project phase.

Explore the webinar series

Engineer in office looking at factory model on table

Extended reality for AEC: More accessible than ever

This webinar explores how Extended Reality (XR) can offer practical, cost-effective solutions to transform your building engineering workflows.

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Production engineers discussing factory process in conference room

What’s new in Autodesk Workshop XR: Live Demo + Q&A

An expert-led walkthrough of new capabilities in Workshop XR, with a demo in VR and an open Q&A session.

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manufacturing engineer and production engineer looking at factory model

Workshop XR and BIM Collaborate Pro in Utilities

Take model coordination further by creating Autodesk Construction Cloud issues in a VR environment.

 

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production engineers examining factory equipment

New webinar:
Unlocking XR in the design review: real results from AEC teams

Design reviews are increasingly complex, and leading AEC teams are turning to XR to collaborate better, align faster, and eliminate costly mistakes.

Watch Dura Vermeer and Workshop XR explore how immersive design reviews work in practice. You’ll see how XR (extended reality) can unlock shared understanding across BIM teams, engineers, and builders—before a single decision hits the jobsite.

In-product screenshot of a design review

Autodesk Workshop XR: Streamline your design reviews in extended reality (XR)

Collaborate inside your projects in real-time to catch costly errors and enhance spatial understanding – all connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). 

Bring your projects to life with Autodesk Workshop XR

Talk to a product specialist today to learn how integrated workflows from Autodesk Workshop XR give you the critical insights you need to plan, design, build, and deliver your projects with greater clarity and confidence.