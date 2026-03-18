& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
This webinar explores how Extended Reality (XR) can offer practical, cost-effective solutions to transform your building engineering workflows.
An expert-led walkthrough of new capabilities in Workshop XR, with a demo in VR and an open Q&A session.
Take model coordination further by creating Autodesk Construction Cloud issues in a VR environment.
Design reviews are increasingly complex, and leading AEC teams are turning to XR to collaborate better, align faster, and eliminate costly mistakes.
Watch Dura Vermeer and Workshop XR explore how immersive design reviews work in practice. You’ll see how XR (extended reality) can unlock shared understanding across BIM teams, engineers, and builders—before a single decision hits the jobsite.
Collaborate inside your projects in real-time to catch costly errors and enhance spatial understanding – all connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC).