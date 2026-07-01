Meet the young filmmakers behind Azimuth, a graduation short that went on to win the 24th Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Student Project, recognized for its artistry and innovation in animation. At a time when conversations around AI and humanity are everywhere, the film tells a deeply human story, asking: if technology could recreate someone you love, would it ever truly be enough? The young filmmakers will share how trust, problem-solving, and a shared love of storytelling helped them create something they never imagined possible together.