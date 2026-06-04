Los Angeles convention centre | july 19-23

Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2026

From advances in AI to next-gen animation workflows and ways of collaborating across teams, join us as we explore the latest innovations shaping the next frontier of entertainment.

Art by Isaac Zuren

CG woman surrounded by origami birds
Art by Leandro Leijnen and Creative Seeds

Autodesk Vision Series

July 21-22 | Los Angeles Convention Centre | Petree C

Discover how artists make their dream projects come true at the Autodesk Vision Series. Hear from Autodesk and special guests from Cinesite, Framestore, Riot Games, Rodeo FX, Stellar Creative Lab, Wētā FX, and more, to journey behind-the-scenes of the year's biggest blockbusters and see how the latest AI-powered tools and open, connected workflows are shaping the future of storytelling. 

Stay tuned for the full session lineup dropping soon!

CG scene with food truck in a town square
Art by Lincoln Hughes

Come find us on the showfloor

July 21-23 | Los Angeles Convention Centre | Booth 629

Step inside a modern studio pipeline and see live demos of our solutions in action across research, AI mocap, modeling, animation, and production — including the latest AI-powered tools in Maya and Flow Studio and collaborative cloud workflows.

Course: From Footage to Previs: Autodesk Flow Studio and Maya Workflows for Early Production

July 22 at 3:30 PM | Los Angeles Convention Centre | Experience Hall

Get hands-on with Autodesk Flow Studio and Maya in early animation and VFX production. Practice generating AI-driven motion capture, camera tracks, and 3D scenes from live-action footage, then apply them to previsualization and layout workflows.

More details coming soon!

Student attending SIGGRAPH? Come connect, learn, and create

Autodesk Student Mixer

See creative tools in action, meet with industry peers, and grab exclusive swag during our Student Mixer, hosted at our booth. More details coming soon!

 

 Art by Mohamed Hasan

Join the Ambassador Program

The Autodesk Design & Make Ambassador Program offers students professional development opportunities, exclusive events, and access to a global community.

 

Become an ambassador

Explore Flow Studio

Free for eligible university students (18+), Autodesk Flow Studio’s AI-powered 3D toolset turns footage into fully controllable CG scenes, with seamless export to Maya and other industry tools.

 

Request free access

Autodesk technical presentations

JULY 21 at 9:00 AM | ROOM 515 A

Enabling Flexible Viewport Rendering with Hydra 2.0

See how modern digital content creation (DCC) applications can achieve more flexible and consistent rendering by unifying viewport and final-frame workflows under a single framework.

 

Learn more

JULY 21 AT 2:00 PM | ROOM 515 A

USD in Production: Asset build to rendering

Learn how to build robust USD assets in a real production environment, with practical guidance on navigating asset resolution and troubleshooting AR-related challenges.

 

Learn more

JULY 21 AT 2:00 PM | ROOM 515 A

USD in Production: Controlling edit flow in OpenUSD

Unlock a smarter approach to OpenUSD by rethinking how attributes are authored within its powerful layered composition model, introducing a component-first asset structure with a clear, intentional edit flow.

 

Learn more

JULY 22 AT 1:45 PM | CONCOURSE HALL

Debugging USD Composition

Learn how data authored across composition arcs comes together to shape final scene behavior, focusing on practical techniques using modern USD tools to visualize data, trace overrides, and understand why unexpected results occur.

 

Learn more

JULY 22 AT 4:05 PM | ROOM 515 A

Rig2Emotion: Automatic Emotion Classification from Facial Rigs

Rigs2Emotion infers character emotion directly from facial rig controller values, addressing the challenges of subjective and hard-to-scale emotion annotation in animation pipelines.

 

Learn more

See what else we're up to

Join us at Open Source Days

Hosted by the Academy Software Foundation, Open Source Days is a leading event dedicated to open source software for animation and visual effects. 

 

Learn more

Don’t miss DigiPro 2026

We're excited to sponsor DigiPro, where creators in VFX, animation, and interactive experiences unite to share production solutions and insights.

 

Learn more

Art by Alexandre Mougenot

Meet the research team

Meet with the Autodesk Research team at our booth (Booth 629) to learn about the latest research insights and trends!

 

Publications

Art by Alexandre Taveira

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is the Autodesk Vision Series?

The Autodesk Vision Series is a two-day event featuring presentations and panels on the future of animation, VFX, game development, and production straight from the minds of artists, technologists and industry thought leaders.  

 

Explore studio-driven talks on creative workflows, get a behind-the-scenes look at the year’s biggest titles and projects, and learn about the latest industry trends and Autodesk’s vision for the future.

 

Watch last year's sessions here.

What is SIGGRAPH?

SIGGRAPH is the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques organized by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). Learn more.

Where is SIGGRAPH 2026 being held?

SIGGRAPH 2026 is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles, California, United States. Attendees can also get virtual access here.

Who should attend?

Industry professionals, technologists, educators, students, and more! SIGGRAPH is geared towards those involved within the following interest areas: 

  • Production & Animation 
  • Gaming & Interactive 
  • Arts & Design 
  • New Technologies 
  • Research & Education

How do I register for SIGGRAPH?

Review registration options, plan your trip to Los Angeles, and register for SIGGRAPH 2026 here.

See more FAQ