Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2026

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
July 21-22 | Los Angeles Convention Centre | Petree C
Discover how artists make their dream projects come true at the Autodesk Vision Series. Hear from Autodesk and special guests from Cinesite, Framestore, Riot Games, Rodeo FX, Stellar Creative Lab, Wētā FX, and more, to journey behind-the-scenes of the year's biggest blockbusters and see how the latest AI-powered tools and open, connected workflows are shaping the future of storytelling.
Stay tuned for the full session lineup dropping soon!
July 21-23 | Los Angeles Convention Centre | Booth 629
Step inside a modern studio pipeline and see live demos of our solutions in action across research, AI mocap, modeling, animation, and production — including the latest AI-powered tools in Maya and Flow Studio and collaborative cloud workflows.
July 22 at 3:30 PM | Los Angeles Convention Centre | Experience Hall
Get hands-on with Autodesk Flow Studio and Maya in early animation and VFX production. Practice generating AI-driven motion capture, camera tracks, and 3D scenes from live-action footage, then apply them to previsualization and layout workflows.
More details coming soon!
See creative tools in action, meet with industry peers, and grab exclusive swag during our Student Mixer, hosted at our booth. More details coming soon!
Art by Mohamed Hasan
The Autodesk Design & Make Ambassador Program offers students professional development opportunities, exclusive events, and access to a global community.
Free for eligible university students (18+), Autodesk Flow Studio’s AI-powered 3D toolset turns footage into fully controllable CG scenes, with seamless export to Maya and other industry tools.
JULY 21 at 9:00 AM | ROOM 515 A
See how modern digital content creation (DCC) applications can achieve more flexible and consistent rendering by unifying viewport and final-frame workflows under a single framework.
JULY 21 AT 2:00 PM | ROOM 515 A
Learn how to build robust USD assets in a real production environment, with practical guidance on navigating asset resolution and troubleshooting AR-related challenges.
JULY 21 AT 2:00 PM | ROOM 515 A
Unlock a smarter approach to OpenUSD by rethinking how attributes are authored within its powerful layered composition model, introducing a component-first asset structure with a clear, intentional edit flow.
JULY 22 AT 1:45 PM | CONCOURSE HALL
Learn how data authored across composition arcs comes together to shape final scene behavior, focusing on practical techniques using modern USD tools to visualize data, trace overrides, and understand why unexpected results occur.
JULY 22 AT 4:05 PM | ROOM 515 A
Rigs2Emotion infers character emotion directly from facial rig controller values, addressing the challenges of subjective and hard-to-scale emotion annotation in animation pipelines.
Hosted by the Academy Software Foundation, Open Source Days is a leading event dedicated to open source software for animation and visual effects.
We're excited to sponsor DigiPro, where creators in VFX, animation, and interactive experiences unite to share production solutions and insights.
Art by Alexandre Mougenot
Meet with the Autodesk Research team at our booth (Booth 629) to learn about the latest research insights and trends!
Art by Alexandre Taveira
The Autodesk Vision Series is a two-day event featuring presentations and panels on the future of animation, VFX, game development, and production straight from the minds of artists, technologists and industry thought leaders.
Explore studio-driven talks on creative workflows, get a behind-the-scenes look at the year’s biggest titles and projects, and learn about the latest industry trends and Autodesk’s vision for the future.
Watch last year's sessions here.
SIGGRAPH is the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques organized by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). Learn more.
SIGGRAPH 2026 is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles, California, United States. Attendees can also get virtual access here.
Industry professionals, technologists, educators, students, and more! SIGGRAPH is geared towards those involved within the following interest areas: