There’s real satisfaction in crafting every subtle move of your character, especially in those hero moments where performance means everything. But building every motion from scratch can drain your time and budget. In this session, learn how to use Maya’s MotionMaker, powered by Autodesk AI. It combines keyframing, motion capture, and machine learning into a single tool. Whether you’re blocking background action or laying the groundwork for hero animation, MotionMaker gives you a strong starting point.