Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2025

August 12 | Vancouver Convention Centre | Ballroom A

Join us for our inaugural SIGGRAPH keynote to discover how AI is transforming visual effects, animation, and games. Learn about Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), a cloud-based platform that accelerates VFX workflows with AI, democratizing the industry while preserving artistic integrity.

Hear from Autodesk speakers Mike Haley, Maurice Patel, and Nikola Todorovic, along with soon-to-be-announced special guests, as they discuss AI's impact on storytelling, artistry, and inclusivity in media and entertainment.