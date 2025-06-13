Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2025

& Construction
August 12 | Vancouver Convention Centre | Ballroom A
Join us for our inaugural SIGGRAPH keynote to discover how AI is transforming visual effects, animation, and games. Learn about Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), a cloud-based platform that accelerates VFX workflows with AI, democratizing the industry while preserving artistic integrity.
Hear from Autodesk speakers Mike Haley, Maurice Patel, and Nikola Todorovic, along with soon-to-be-announced special guests, as they discuss AI's impact on storytelling, artistry, and inclusivity in media and entertainment.
August 12-13 | Vancouver Convention Centre | Room 219
Featuring special guests from Framestore, Digital Domain, ShadowMachine, and more, the Autodesk Vision Series will delve into the latest AI advances augmenting creativity at studios, including Flow Studio and MotionMaker in Maya, how open, connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters.
Stay tuned for the full lineup and schedule coming soon!
August 12-14 | Vancouver Convention Centre | Booth 515
Don't miss the chance to meet with our experts to get your burning questions answered and see live demos of our solutions in action - including the latest AI advances in Maya and Flow Studio and collaborative cloud workflows.
The Academy Software Foundation's leading event dedicated to open source software for VFX, animation, and digital content creation.
We're excited to sponsor DigiPro, where creators in VFX, animation, and interactive experiences unite to share production solutions and insights.
Art by Marcelo Vaz
Explore the latest research insights and trends from the Autodesk Research team - from keynote to technical papers and beyond!
Art by Pedro Conti
USD in Production | August 10 at 2:00 PM | West Building, Room 220
Presenters will demonstrate how they are leveraging USD more powerfully, building flexible, context-driven workflows, while optimizing for both consumer and author performance.
Modeling Soot Oxidation of Flames as Level Set Erosion | August 12 at 3:45 PM | West Building, Room 211
From observations of luminous flames, it is apparent that soot oxidation behaves as an erosion of the flame. Motivated by this, presenters model soot oxidation with a level set equation combining physics and proceduralism.
From lifelike 3D characters to extraordinary worlds, explore your most intricate ideas with advanced 3D modeling and animation tools.
The Autodesk Vision Series is a two-day event featuring presentations and panels on the future of animation, VFX, game development, and production straight from the minds of artists, technologists and industry thought leaders.
Explore studio-driven talks on creative workflows, get a behind-the-scenes look at the year’s biggest titles and projects, and learn about the latest industry trends and Autodesk’s vision for the future.
SIGGRAPH is the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques organized by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).
SIGGRAPH 2025 is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Attendees can also get virtual access here.
Educators, students, industry leaders, and more! SIGGRAPH is geared towards those involved within the following interest areas:
Registration is available. Review registration options, plan your trip to Vancouver, and register for SIGGRAPH 2025 now! Find more registration information here.
The Vancouver Convention Centre is committed to providing all guests a safe and enjoyable experience. Learn more about services available to visitors here.
The Vancouver Convention Centre is the world’s first double LEED® Platinum certified convention centre. From the use of the latest green technologies to the adoption of green operating practices, they are committed to being as environmentally sustainable as possible.
Visit the Vancouver Convention Centre website for more sustainability resources.