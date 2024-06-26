PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT WEBINAR SERIES

Join our technical experts to see how Product Lifecycle Management can help you get better products to market faster.

Image Courtesy of Dynamic Attractions

The Difference Between PDM and PLM and Why You Need Both

In this webinar, you will learn how using product lifecycle management (PLM) with PDM gives your organization greater control and more time and cost savings. Use case examples will include:  

  • New Product Introduction workflows that speed up time to market  
  • Automated change request (ECR) and change order (ECO) processes  
  • Item and Bill of Materials management to reduce errors and improve collaboration 
  • Preventing and responding quickly to quality issues  
  • Staying connected 24/7 to your global supply chain 
Bringing New Products to Market Faster with PLM

During this webinar, you will learn how companies are using PLM to remove inefficiencies that stand in the way of bringing new products to market on time and on budget, including:   

  • Configurable NPI/NPD project templates that standardize deliverables and tasks 
  • Phase-gate milestone tracking to foresee delays and make corrections
  • Real-time views of development status and reporting functions
  • Insights into your company’s product portfolio  
Using PLM for Up-to-Date Supplier Information at Your Fingertips

Join us to learn how using a product lifecycle management (PLM) system organizes the most up to date supplier information centrally so you always have it, with such capabilities as:  

  • Integration with your CRM and ERP systems to use enterprise information  
  • Auditing suppliers and keeping a “Do Not Use” list to avoid future issues
  • Linking suppliers to your Bill of Materials to ensure compliance standards
  • Tracking compliance to regulations such as RoHS, REACH, conflict minerals, and ISO9000
  • Secure supplier participation in the procurement process 
Managing your Bills of Materials with Autodesk PLM

During this webinar, you will learn how you can use PLM to:   

  • Configure, manage, and share up-to-date BOMs across your organization 
  • Compare different BOMs interactively with visual redlines to see changes 
  • Include suppliers and customers in specific workflows for collaboration 
  • Manage supplier qualification and approved supplier parts (AML/AVL)
  • Release your drawings to manufacturing with metadata 
The Only Constant is Change, PLM Can Manage it

Join us to learn how product lifecycle management (PLM) can help you take control of change and improve the quality of your products, with such capabilities as:  

  • Closed-loop, linked quality processes from nonconformance to returns to ECRs and ECOs 
  • Configurable workflows to track and record changes to product designs as they happen 
  • Built-in reporting to analyze trends in quality metrics to prevent failures before they occur 
