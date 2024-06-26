In this webinar, you will learn how using product lifecycle management (PLM) with PDM gives your organization greater control and more time and cost savings. Use case examples will include:
- New Product Introduction workflows that speed up time to market
- Automated change request (ECR) and change order (ECO) processes
- Item and Bill of Materials management to reduce errors and improve collaboration
- Preventing and responding quickly to quality issues
- Staying connected 24/7 to your global supply chain