Bruce Buck
Technical Marketing Manager
Bruce Buck is a technical marketing manager at Autodesk. Prior to Autodesk, he spent many years in industry as a Product Designer, CAD Administrator, and Systems Implementer. His focus is on Data & Process tools such as PLM & PDM solutions.
Fred Smith
Solution Engineer
Fred Smith is a digital transformation specialist who has spent decades in the medical device, energy, aerospace, and software industries. As a solution engineer at Autodesk, he is passionate about applying technology to improve organizational efficiency.