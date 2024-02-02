Urban storm, sanitary,
and flood water modeling

Plan for capacity improvements, deliver accurate visual results, and model small to large stormwater and wastewater networks in the cloud.

Confidently face evolving water challenges

With integrations to Civil 3D and access to the cloud, it's never been easier to go from planning to designing to building for modern urban stormwater and wastewater networks. Model simple to complex wastewater and stormwater network elements to inform decisions around capacity fluctuations, system expansions, and emergency scenarios. 

Why hydraulic modeling leaders choose InfoWorks ICM

Meet & exceed design requirements

1D and 2D modeling in one platform, integrated with Civil 3D, gives you a complete view of your stormwater and wastewater networks.

Reduce errors and rework

InfoWorks ICM's workgroup functionality provides a single platform for projects and creates a trusted space for all stakeholders to collaboratively work with up-to-date and accurate models.

Minimize environmental impact

Model multiple scenarios locally or in the cloud to evaluate where system stresses could emerge during extreme weather events.

 

The City of Fayetteville’s flood resiliency in the face of climate change

"By using InfoWorks ICM, we were able to precisely measure all of our project goals and prove – without a doubt – that our watershed planning would deliver positive outcomes for the community.”

– Thomas-Ambat, Public Services Director, City of Fayetteville

Protect people, property, and the environment against extreme weather

With dynamic stormwater and flood modeling solutions, solving modern urban stormwater and wastewater challenges has never been easier. Learn how in this infographic.

Learn how ICM can help you face the challenges of tomorrow, today.

