PROFESSIONAL 3D ANIMATION TOOLS

©2023 MARVEL

The marvels

CONTENT CREATION

Maya

  • Access award-winning 3D animation and modeling toolsets
  • Render captivating animations with Arnold integrated in Maya

 

©2023 MARVEL

Young animated dragon standing on rock

CONTENT CREATION

Maya Creative

  • Access Maya's core toolsets with restricted features at a lower price
  • Reduce costs by only paying for Maya Creative on days it is open

 

Image courtesy of Gabriel Richaud

ShotGrid software on a computer screen

PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT & REVIEW

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

  • Manage and review every step of your production in the cloud
  • Optimize resources with project planning and scheduling capabilities

 

Autodesk product teams discuss the importance of embracing open standards across our 3D tools. (1:02 min.)

Viking character listening to music on headphones and dancing

Image courtesy of Gal Yosef

Animation Resources

Young tomboy standing in power pose with determined grin

AREA 3D COMMUNITY SITE

Animation Resource Guide

Check out a list of animation organizations, education options, events and networking and more – to help you get ahead in your animation career.

 

Image courtesy of Peter Sandeman

Man looking into distance with blurred background

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Unlock performance gains with Maya

Explore animation and rigging improvements like graph editor curve sculpting tools, redesigned time slider, multiple skin cluster support, and other recent additions.

 

Lightning

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Increase your capacity with Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

Discover how Flow Production Tracking revolutionized WeFX's creative process. They accelerated project deployment, optimized resources, and meet growing client demand.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Who is eligible for Maya Indie?

You are eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie if you meet the following requirements:

  • Users’/Organizations’ annual gross revenue from creative work must be less than max threshold for your country
  • You may not use the license on any project valued over $100,000 USD
  • Only one (1) license can be used per user or organization
  • Autodesk Maya Indie is only eligible in the following countries
  • Click here for additional eligibility requirements details

What technical support options does Autodesk offer?

Autodesk has a few technical support options available for all customers including:

  • 8x5 live support: where you can contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local business hours with Autodesk Assistant
  • Web case support: Submit a case and get help from an Autodesk specialist within one business day
  • Online self-help: Troubleshoot issues with peers and experts in our community forums and the answers to your questions on the Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN)

What is the difference between Maya and Maya Creative?

Autodesk Maya® software provides tools for a wide range of tasks such as motion graphics, dynamics, simulation, and FX, while Autodesk Maya Creative offers professional 3D tools including animation, rigging, modeling, and rendering. Compare Maya and Maya Creative.

What is Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) used for?

Flow Production Tracking is a production management and review toolset for VFX, animation, and games teams. Flow Production Tracking is equipped to handle creative production tracking needs, allowing teams–from large to smaller studios–to focus on the things that matter.

See more FAQ

Image courtesy of Niall Walsh