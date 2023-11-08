PROFESSIONAL 3D ANIMATION TOOLS

How to buy
Bring your studio to new heights by staying ahead of industry trends and innovative technologies.
Future proof your studio with customizable workflows, that allow you to iterate and review animations faster.
Empower artists to raise the bar of creativity to deliver the highest quality production values that keep clients returning.
$300 for 100 tokens
When you have the right tools, you can focus on your creativity and your business.
— Don Schwartz, IT Systems Admin and Pipeline Technical, Shawdowmachine
— Amaan Akram, Untold Studios
– Steve Emerson, LAIKA
– Cinzia Angelini, story artist, writer and director
Whether you're recent graduate, freelancer or hobbyists, or on the cusp of your career you can plug into the power of Maya, at a price you can afford with Maya Indie.
Fuel your passion to learn with Maya Indie.
Check out a list of animation organizations, education options, events and networking and more – to help you get ahead in your animation career.
Explore animation and rigging improvements like graph editor curve sculpting tools, redesigned time slider, multiple skin cluster support, and other recent additions.
Discover how Flow Production Tracking revolutionized WeFX's creative process. They accelerated project deployment, optimized resources, and meet growing client demand.
You are eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie if you meet the following requirements:
Autodesk has a few technical support options available for all customers including:
Autodesk Maya® software provides tools for a wide range of tasks such as motion graphics, dynamics, simulation, and FX, while Autodesk Maya Creative offers professional 3D tools including animation, rigging, modeling, and rendering. Compare Maya and Maya Creative.
Flow Production Tracking is a production management and review toolset for VFX, animation, and games teams. Flow Production Tracking is equipped to handle creative production tracking needs, allowing teams–from large to smaller studios–to focus on the things that matter.