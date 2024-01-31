Brendan Mullins is a Senior Associate and Architect at Stantec in Los Angeles, currently working on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

His specialties include 3D visualization, BIM management, space planning, team management, and code analysis. He also helps lead virtual reality (VR) development at Stantec. Brendan’s recent projects include the Hamad Medical City Master Plan in Doha (Qatar), the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Building (Cleveland, Ohio), and the new San Ysidro Land Port of Entry at the Tijuana Border Crossing