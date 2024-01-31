How to buy
As a society, one of the biggest challenges of our age is tackling climate change by finding long-term sustainable business solutions across industries. But how can digital transformation facilitate sustainability? We are exploring innovative technologies that can pave the way for a greener future with Alec Anderson, co-founder of Koolmill Systems, and Dr. Taryn Foster, founder of Coral Maker.
Alec Anderson is co-founder and CEO of Koolmill Systems. Prior to creating Koolmill, he was a Senior Project Engineer at Foseco,supporting international manufacturing processes and major Capital projects. His first career was as a marine engineer, after which he completed a degree in Mechanical Engineering as a mature student.
Alec is a Goldman Sachs 10KSB graduate, recognized by the Chinese Government as a National Expert, Visiting Industrial Fellow, and occasional guest lecturer at Aston Business School, IMechE Food & Drink Committee Member, Mentor, and STEM Ambassador.
Taryn is the founder of Coral Maker. She is a coral biologist with 10+ years of experience in researching the impacts of climate change on coral reefs. Prior to her work on coral reefs, she worked in her family’s business in the masonry manufacturing industry. Combining her business and manufacturing background with her expertise in coral biology, she offers a unique perspective on upscaling coral reef restoration.
Taryn is a Resident at the Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco and a Research Associate at the California Academy of Sciences and the University of Western Australia.
