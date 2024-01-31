Alec Anderson is co-founder and CEO of Koolmill Systems. Prior to creating Koolmill, he was a Senior Project Engineer at Foseco,supporting international manufacturing processes and major Capital projects. His first career was as a marine engineer, after which he completed a degree in Mechanical Engineering as a mature student.

Alec is a Goldman Sachs 10KSB graduate, recognized by the Chinese Government as a National Expert, Visiting Industrial Fellow, and occasional guest lecturer at Aston Business School, IMechE Food & Drink Committee Member, Mentor, and STEM Ambassador.