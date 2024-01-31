Rob achieved Master Technician status before going to university as a mature student to study for a Bachelor's degree in Automotive Engineering Design, followed by a Master's degree in Design Management.

After five years with a major tier 1 supplier, Rob moved to Bentley Motor Cars in Crewe and was there for two years as senior engineer responsible for Closures before leaving to set up MarchantCain Design Ltd. Rob became a Chartered Engineer in 2010 and in 2015 gained Chartered Technological Product Designer status with the Institute of Engineering Designers.