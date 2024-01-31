How to buy
What does Digital Transformation mean to your business? How can data help you? Where do you start the journey? Many businesses are trying to answer these questions, if you are one of them, this episode is for you. Our guests William Bridgman, Chairman at Warren Services, and Chris Greenough, Chief Commercial Officer at SDE Technology share ideas about Digital Transformation and offer advice to those looking to start their own journey.
Christopher Greenough, Chief Commercial Officer at SDE Technology, covers all commercial aspects of the business. He is passionate about highlighting the Midlands and manufacturing as the new power-house driving the UK economy forward. Chris is involved through training providers, schools, and colleges to help close the skills gap and make sure that young people are given all the information on manufacturing they need to make informed decisions on their future.
William Bridgman is an experienced business leader who believes that strategic alliances are the cornerstone of a successful and sustainable business. He is the Chairman of Warren Services but has also held directorships and advisory roles with other businesses. He is passionate about developing new business products/services in order to enhance business portfolios and to ensure that Warren Services remains a leading-edge, technical solutions provider.
After 25 years of being a well respected and successful engineering/manufacturing organisation, Will is keen to develop Warren Services further as a trusted partner and end to end technical solutions provider, focused on building productive, strategic relationships that deliver innovative solutions for clients and business partners alike.
