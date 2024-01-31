William Bridgman is an experienced business leader who believes that strategic alliances are the cornerstone of a successful and sustainable business. He is the Chairman of Warren Services but has also held directorships and advisory roles with other businesses. He is passionate about developing new business products/services in order to enhance business portfolios and to ensure that Warren Services remains a leading-edge, technical solutions provider.

After 25 years of being a well respected and successful engineering/manufacturing organisation, Will is keen to develop Warren Services further as a trusted partner and end to end technical solutions provider, focused on building productive, strategic relationships that deliver innovative solutions for clients and business partners alike.