But we can’t ignore the risks associated with being transformative. A good idea, executed at the right time, in the right place, has the power to create markets, unlock potential, generate opportunities. Innovation seems to be something we’re all chasing. But being innovative doesn’t come without its risks. In this episode, we welcome Matthew Maclennan, mechanical design engineer at Steve Vick International, to talk about what defines an innovative idea, and, more importantly, how to turn it into a business model.
Matthew spent the formative years of his life taking things apart. It seems the productive part of his life has been spent putting things together. Matthew has a keen interest in systems and the way that things connect and link together. Be that a group of people or software, hardware, data, or intelligence.
Putting things together has led him to develop innovative solutions to fairly ordinary problems. If there is an opportunity to make something better while fixing it, Matthew tends to focus on that, rather than solving the original problem; so he is not much use as a mechanic anymore.
Episode 4
In this episode, we speak with Hobs Studio’s former 3D Tech Lead, Kadine James, and Managing Director of Hosokawa Micron, James Moore, about the digital skills gap in the design and manufacturing industry.
Episode 5
Paul Perera, technology manager at myMaskFit, and Nicole Pellizzon, aeronautical engineer at Imperial College London discuss the transformational impact for why SMEs and universities should collaborate.
All episodes
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.