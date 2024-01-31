Matthew spent the formative years of his life taking things apart. It seems the productive part of his life has been spent putting things together. Matthew has a keen interest in systems and the way that things connect and link together. Be that a group of people or software, hardware, data, or intelligence.

Putting things together has led him to develop innovative solutions to fairly ordinary problems. If there is an opportunity to make something better while fixing it, Matthew tends to focus on that, rather than solving the original problem; so he is not much use as a mechanic anymore.