Identifying, hiring, and supporting leaders is critical for the long-term success of any organization. But how do you find the right leaders? How do you make sure you are giving these leaders the support they need? In this episode, Nick Hussey, CEO of The Manufacturer, and Jason Cole of Jonathan Lee Recruitment talk about what true leadership looks like in a way that might surprise you. Listen to our podcast to find out more.
Nick is an Economics graduate with an MBA from Surrey University Business School. He started his career with Midland Bank (now HSBC), then moved into publishing and in 1994 established Ark Group. He built Ark Group into a $30m business operating through offices in the US, Asia, Australia and the UK and this business in 2005 to a FTSE quoted media company.
In 2008 he purchased The Manufacturer Magazine and set about turning around a loss making business into something of real value. Hennik is now highly profitable, growing fast and deeply passionate about all aspects of making modern advanced manufacturing as efficient, sustainable and profitable as possible.
Jason is part of the business development team working with clients across transportation sectors to develop value added partnerships. Jason was previously responsible for the day to day operational management of the automotive commercial division. Leading a team of 5 consultants to support OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers and SMEs in their commercial recruitment needs covering purchasing, supply chain, logistics, sales, marketing, human resources and administration.
Episode 3
Listen in as Matthew MacLennan, mechanical design engineer at Steve Vick International discusses what defines an innovative idea, and, more importantly, how to turn it into a business model.
Episode 4
In this episode, we speak with Hobs Studio’s former 3D Tech Lead, Kadine James, and Managing Director of Hosokawa Micron, James Moore, about the digital skills gap in the design and manufacturing industry.
All episodes
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.