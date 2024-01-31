Nick is an Economics graduate with an MBA from Surrey University Business School. He started his career with Midland Bank (now HSBC), then moved into publishing and in 1994 established Ark Group. He built Ark Group into a $30m business operating through offices in the US, Asia, Australia and the UK and this business in 2005 to a FTSE quoted media company.

In 2008 he purchased The Manufacturer Magazine and set about turning around a loss making business into something of real value. Hennik is now highly profitable, growing fast and deeply passionate about all aspects of making modern advanced manufacturing as efficient, sustainable and profitable as possible.