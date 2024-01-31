Karim started his first venture while at business school, and has since pursued a buy & build strategy over the last 20 years, now ranking in the Thames Valley 100. Through his vision as CEO of Oxford Engineering, the company became the only subcontract manufacturer in the United Kingdom awarded the investor in People Gold standard. His vision is to continuously strive for world-class. The Group holds over 60 years of engineering experience and is one of the top 10 UK contract manufacturers, and provides total manufacturing solutions for industries spanning medical, nuclear, aerospace and more.