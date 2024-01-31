Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the next frontier of digital transformation. From automating processes to writing code and increasing productivity, the use cases for AI are as versatile as the companies that utilise them.

But it’s also one of the most hotly contested topics: how can companies in the D&M sector harness its power? Which processes lend themselves best to automation? How does it affect the job market, and what are the ethics and boundaries of using AI?

We discuss these topics with Lennart Schulenburg, CEO of VisiConsult.