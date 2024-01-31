Digital transformation is one of the most important enablers of innovation, but it’s not enough to create a lasting impact. The willingness and awareness to innovate and keep learning have to be ingrained in the company culture in order for businesses to keep thriving and evolving with the times. In this episode, we are joined by Kim Dabbs, Global VP of Social Innovation at Steelcase, and Dylan Horvath, Founder & President of Cortex Design. We’ll be discussing how company culture can be a facilitator of innovation.