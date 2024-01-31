Founded in 2000, Steller Engineering is at the heart of British motorsport, developing award-winning cars and components while maintaining industry-leading sustainability practices. The team is capable of producing innovative solutions for individual programmes, or taking a concept from a clean sheet design to an award-winning performance.

As an experienced Design Engineer with a history of working in both motorsport and specialised engineering projects, Ben supports Steller on product design, from developing models and designs all the way to monitoring the manufacturing process. Ben is a graduate of Coventry University with a BEng in Motorsport Engineering.