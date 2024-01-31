The events of last year seem to have hyper-accelerated the drive to get closer to our customers, understand what they care about, and deliver it to them in increasingly meaningful ways. But exactly how do you build a customer experience mindset into your business?

What's the difference between that and customer service and what does good look like? To explore this subject, host Asif Moghal welcomes Ilham Said, CEO and founder of Engineer 2 Engineer (E2E), and Richard Hagan, Managing Director of Crystal Doors.