This may sound a bit cliché, but the past 12 months have shown us, beyond all doubt, that being more collaborative can result in phenomenal outcomes. The development of medical products and vaccines in once unimaginable timescales is just one example of the incredible things that can be achieved when people work together. To discover what collaboration looks like and whether technology drives, help, or perhaps only enables it, Asif Moghal talks to Tony Cox, owner and co-founder of Great British Outdoor Fires and John Grimshaw, Product Manager at Elcometer.