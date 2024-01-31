Managing Director at Hosokawa Micron Ltd (HML), specialists in high containment and powder processing technologies, and part of the Hosokawa Micron Corporation, which was formed in Japan just over a century ago. As well as industrial equipment, HML also supports customers with a range of complementary business lines; contract manufacturing, innovation services, and Hosokawa Gen4, a digital toolkit to support data-driven manufacturing.

While HML aims to become a digital leader in each of the markets in which it operates, the company continues to invest in the development of its people – its most valuable asset – to support this.