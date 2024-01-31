How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Often referred to as a “skills gap”, the disconnect between the capabilities required for a job and the skills employees actually master represents a real conundrum in most industries. How to strike a balance between closing the gap when things aren't particularly clear?
Managing Director at Hosokawa Micron Ltd (HML), specialists in high containment and powder processing technologies, and part of the Hosokawa Micron Corporation, which was formed in Japan just over a century ago. As well as industrial equipment, HML also supports customers with a range of complementary business lines; contract manufacturing, innovation services, and Hosokawa Gen4, a digital toolkit to support data-driven manufacturing.
While HML aims to become a digital leader in each of the markets in which it operates, the company continues to invest in the development of its people – its most valuable asset – to support this.
Kadine is the Founder of The Immersive Kind, an XR Creative Content Studio and 24/7 Digital Arts and Advanced Technology Community of artists, designers, scientists, and technologists from around the globe. Listed as one of the topmost influential women in UK technology (Computer Weekly)
Kadine sits on the international advisory board at None in Three a research and policy centre which is using gaming technology to tackle gender-based violence around the world.
Episode 5
Paul Perera, technology manager at myMaskFit, and Nicole Pellizzon, aeronautical engineer at Imperial College London discuss the transformational impact for why SMEs and universities should collaborate.
Episode 6
In this episode, transport and manufacturing expert Rachel Eade MBE and Managing Director of Playdale Playgrounds Barry Leahey MBE discuss what resilience looks like while exploring the full makeup of the supply chain beyond widgets and services.
All episodes
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.