No surprise most organizations are hell-bent on trying to find their next big transformation. But how do we enable SME manufacturers to de-risk and dilute the amount of transformative innovation they do? Is it purely staff training? Or staff hiring? Or is it a combination of both?
Paul worked across the global supply chain in both Aerospace and Defence, and across the lifecycle from R&T, engineering, manufacturing engineering, introduction into service, and in-service support.
His last three decades started as an undergraduate apprentice and moved into Airbus as Future Programmes engineer doing model-based optimization on Fortran 77, he has worked in BAE Systems in Brazil and with Embraer to develop new technology transfer into their Unmanned and manned defense programs with SAAB, he worked in the Ministry of Defence on secondment in Supply chain digitalization based on his experience of Naval support and Exostar.com which he helped form.
Paul had a role in Rolls-Royce Strategy and Future Programmes delving into power and propulsion where he pushed for Low carbon Hydrogen solutions and brought a strategy which is now being enacted in his GKN Aerospace role.
Nicole is currently in her final year at Imperial College London studying for her MEng in Aeronautical Engineering. As an Autodesk Student Ambassador, Nicole has gained experience over the years in teach Fusion 360 and is now one of the first tutors at Teach 3D.
Recently, she has been putting her interest in flying objects into practice by designing flying wings for the Imperial College Drone Society as well as collaborating to create a trainer fixed-wing aircraft. She also takes an interest in machine learning and data science and uses these as an excuse to code in her free time.
Episode 6
In this episode, transport and manufacturing expert Rachel Eade MBE and Managing Director of Playdale Playgrounds Barry Leahey MBE discuss what resilience looks like while exploring the full makeup of the supply chain beyond widgets and services.
Episode 7
In this episode, Dr Saeed Talebi, University of Birmingham, and Equitus Engineering Limited, Raam Shanker, talk about the cross-pollination of mass customization from the design and manufacturing industry into the construction industry.
