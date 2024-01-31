Paul worked across the global supply chain in both Aerospace and Defence, and across the lifecycle from R&T, engineering, manufacturing engineering, introduction into service, and in-service support.





His last three decades started as an undergraduate apprentice and moved into Airbus as Future Programmes engineer doing model-based optimization on Fortran 77, he has worked in BAE Systems in Brazil and with Embraer to develop new technology transfer into their Unmanned and manned defense programs with SAAB, he worked in the Ministry of Defence on secondment in Supply chain digitalization based on his experience of Naval support and Exostar.com which he helped form.





Paul had a role in Rolls-Royce Strategy and Future Programmes delving into power and propulsion where he pushed for Low carbon Hydrogen solutions and brought a strategy which is now being enacted in his GKN Aerospace role.



