NavPack enables AI-accelerated aerodynamic design, bringing engineering intelligence into the design loop. Taking CFD from hours to seconds. Using your data. Integrating into your workflows.

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In your personalized strategy session, the Autodesk team will explore how Navpack can help you to accelerate your specific aerodynamic workflows and unlock more value from your simulation and test history.