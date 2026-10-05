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Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
NavPack enables AI-accelerated aerodynamic design, bringing engineering intelligence into the design loop. Taking CFD from hours to seconds. Using your data. Integrating into your workflows.
Ready to learn more? Complete the form to request your personalized NavPack strategy session with Autodesk experts.
In your personalized strategy session, the Autodesk team will explore how Navpack can help you to accelerate your specific aerodynamic workflows and unlock more value from your simulation and test history.
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