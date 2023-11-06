How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
By harnessing the power of Autodesk's Design and Make Platform, the boundaries of what is possible across intergalactic worlds are being shattered. From visual effects to 3D animation, Autodesk tools empower filmmakers and visual artists to push their limits to create the extraordinary.
Together, Autodesk and Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" are rewriting the rules, breaking boundaries, and inspiring generations to come.
A movie as imaginative as Marvel Studios’ The Marvels deserves a Sphere video that is equally inventive.
The Mill designed and made an out-of-this-world promo so intense, it can barely be contained.
With Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform, you too can make anything that your imagination conjures.
- Tim Kafka, Head of Creative Operations, The Mill
Image courtesy of The Mill
Meet the talented crew from The Mill, a world-renowned visual effects studio and Autodesk customer, who designed the stunning visual for the spot.
As the movie premieres in Las Vegas, Autodesk and Marvel Studios debut a mesmerizing promo celebrating the film, The Marvels.
With Autodesk’s Design and Make software, animation studios can grow their business, conquer workflow challenges and excel creatively.
Autodesk's Design and Make Platform offers three industry-specific clouds for managing your assets and workflows, creating a new era of working with cloud-connected data and collaboration.