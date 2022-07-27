In January of 2018, as part of their routine monitoring of nearby Clevedon Well, Bristol Water engineers identified a sample that contained small traces of Cryptosporidium oocyst. An oral pathogen, Cryptosporidium is typically found within fecal matter and can enter a water source from something as simple as animal dung. Once spread throughout a water system, the parasite can infect peoples’ bowels, causing diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. This pathogen is a particularly tough one, protected by a round outer shell that allows it to survive outside of a host body for long periods of time. Since it's also very tolerant to chlorine, it can be difficult to eradicate.

While thankfully the sample amount was small, upon hearing the news, Bristol Water immediately notified their operations team and shut down Clevedon Treatment Works, which draws from Clevedon Well. For the time being, they chose to supply water from a different treatment works while they sprang into action to understand the problem.