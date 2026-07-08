Game development tools

Made for teams that refuse to think small

Create AAA-quality characters and worlds with modeling and animation tools built to get every detail right.

Image courtesy of Sacha Gaffney

Warrior man
Image courtesy of Mauro Bonu

Tools built to match the depth of your vision

The best games are built on details. How a character moves. How light hits a building. How an animation sells a moment. Getting those details right takes tools with the depth to match your vision — and that's what Autodesk's tools are made for.

  • Maya: Create, rig & animate believable characters with powerful animation tools.
  • 3ds Max: Build worlds players get lost in with precise modeling tools.
  • Flow Studio: Explore concepts quickly with AI tools for asset creation and motion capture.

Every movement. Every detail. Just as you imagined.

Create characters players feel

Great characters aren't just built. They're felt. Maya gives artists the control to shape every performance, from subtle expressions to high-impact action.

 

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Image courtesy of Alexei Oupornikov

Go from what if to that’s it

Turn rough ideas into something real with Flow Studio. Create characters and props from prompts, test motion with AI mocap, or export for full control.

 

Start for free

Build worlds that rival reality

Create worlds so detailed, players stop to take in the view. 3ds Max gives you the modeling precision to build environments that hold up from every angle.

 

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Image courtesy of Brice Sabine-Manier

Real studios. Real games. Real results.

characters fighting a monster on a field

CAPCOM

Creating the complex creatures of Monster Hunter Wilds

Discover how CAPCOM used Maya as the creative and technical backbone for building the creatures, characters, and animation workflows behind Monster Hunter Wilds.

 

Read the story

Image courtesy of Capcom

Rigged football player

ea

Scaling character deformation and rigging for EA

Learn how EA uses Bifrost for Maya to create configurable, high-quality character deformation across their sports titles.

 

Watch the video

Image courtesy of EA SPORTS

man holding a gun

sokrispymedia

From viral video to playable game: Building Chalk Warfare

See how SOKRISPYMEDIA is turning a viral video series into a playable game, using Flow Studio for previs and a Maya-to-Unreal MetaHuman pipeline built for small teams.

 

Watch the video

Image courtesy of SOKRISPYMEDIA

Autodesk tools for game development

robot with a gun

Character creation

Maya

  • Create realistic characters with advanced animation and rigging tools.
  • Tailor Maya to your pipeline with deep scripting, customization, and plug-in extensibility
  • Stream animation from Maya to Unreal Engine in real time with Unreal Live Link.

Start your free trial

Image courtesy of Mohamed Hasan

double-bladed warrior

Concept exploration

Flow Studio

  • Create editable 3D characters and props from text or image prompts with next-gen AI models.
  • Auto-rig characters for animation and drive performance with AI motion capture, or export to your 3D tools for full control.

 

Start creating for free
woman on an animal approaching a castle

WORLDBUILDING

3ds Max

  • Create detailed worlds, props, and environments with powerful modeling tools built for precision.
  • Refine and rework assets freely with non-destructive modeling tools.

 

Start your free trial

Image courtesy of Pengzhen Zhang

ALL-IN-ONE-SOLUTION

M&E Collection

  • Access Maya, 3ds Max, Flow Studio, and more in one subscription.
  • Easily generate and direct crowds with exclusive access to Golaem 
  • Expand rendering capabilities with 5 Arnold subscriptions 

 

Start your free trial

Image courtesy of Jacob Deldin Rich

Punk Steam Character
Image courtesy of Sacha Pedezert

Move assets as freely as your ideas.

Easily move between software and streamline data exchange with major industry file format support including FBX and OpenUSD integration.

Find the right tools for your next game

Let us set you up for creative success. Meet with an Autodesk expert to discover the ideal set of tools and workflows for your next great release.

Image courtesy of Eugenia Mikhaleva

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What Autodesk tools are used in game development?

The main Autodesk tools used in game development are Maya, 3ds Max, and Flow Studio. Maya is used for character creation, rigging, and animation. 3ds Max is used for modeling, environment creation, and world-building. Flow Studio supports prototyping, previsualization, and AI-powered motion capture workflows.

Do Autodesk tools work with Unreal Engine, Unity, and other game engines?

Yes, Maya connects to Unreal Engine through Unreal Live Link, allowing artists to stream animation data in real time and see updates in-engine without manually exporting files.

 

Maya and 3ds Max also support FBX and USD workflows, making it easier to exchange assets across game engines. Assets created in Flow Studio can be exported directly to Maya and Unreal Engine, or to other DCC tools via USD.

What game development tasks can Autodesk software handle?

Autodesk tools support a wide range of game development tasks, including 3D modeling, 3D animation, rigging, motion capture, 3D environment creation, and game asset production.