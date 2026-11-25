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Discover how connected production can help you gain real-time visibility, streamline manufacturing workflows, and make more informed operational decisions.
Explore practical approaches to connecting production, inventory, and quality processes in The Connected Production Guide.
Download the free guide.
Manufacturing depends on a constant flow of information between the shop floor, inventory, quality, and management teams.
When information is spread across disconnected systems and manual processes, maintaining a clear picture of production becomes increasingly challenging.
Connected production helps bridge the gap between what's happening on the shop floor and the decisions that keep production moving—helping teams respond faster, reduce manual work, and improve efficiency.
Discover how real-time shop floor data can help you monitor production progress, identify bottlenecks, and make more informed operational decisions.
Download the guide
Explore ways to bring critical manufacturing information together, improve traceability, reduce manual handoffs, and improve coordinated operations.
Learn how connected workflows can help you improve schedule adherence, strengthen quality control, and identify opportunities to increase efficiency.
of high-performing manufacturers can respond to changes without significant cost or delay, compared with 47% of their peers.
of high-performing manufacturers have integrated data into day-to-day workflows, compared with 34% of their peers.
Source: Autodesk, The Connectivity Advantage (2026), survey of 147 manufacturing organizations.
— Adolfo Munoz, QA Manager, Temecula Precision
Greater visibility into production helps teams make more informed decisions and identify opportunities for improvement.
Autodesk Fusion Operations brings production, inventory, and quality data together, giving you real-time insight into what's happening on the shop floor.
Track production progress, reduce manual reporting, and keep your teams informed with the data they need to improve performance.
Whether you're looking to improve production tracking, reduce manual work, or gain better visibility into daily operations, our specialists can help you find the right approach.