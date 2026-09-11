Connected tooling for cnc machinists

Autodesk Fusion and MSC Industrial Supply

Make more informed machining decisions and improve productivity with Autodesk Fusion technology and MSC’s tooling and metalworking expertise.

MSC Industrial Supply logo

Who is MSC Industrial Supply?

MSC Industrial Supply is a leading North American distributor of over 2.5 million metalworking and MRO products, providing manufacturers with access to cutting tools and leading brands.

MSC combines broad tooling choice with deep metalworking expertise to help manufacturers select the right tools and improve machining performance. Together with Fusion, MSC is helping customers apply the design and manufacturing capabilities in Autodesk Fusion to tackle machining challenges, improve productivity, and achieve better outcomes.

Gold anodized robot figure on display stand

From community design to show floor: machining the Instructables Robot

For two decades, the Instructables Robot has been a familiar face in Autodesk’s maker community. For IMTS 2026, MSC helped bring it to life in a new way, transforming a community-created design into a five-axis machined aluminum showpiece.

The Robot was rebuilt and programmed in Autodesk Fusion, using advanced machining strategies to take each component from design to production. At the MSC Technology Centre in England, the parts were machined from solid 6061 aluminum using Accupro solid carbide tooling—showcasing how Fusion and MSC tooling come together on the shop floor.

After machining, each component was anodized gold and assembled by hand.

Designed and programmed in Fusion. Machined with MSC tooling. Built for the show floor.

A partnership delivering real-world results

Three engineers collaborating around a laptop and machined metal parts on a workbench

"In documented engagements where Fusion supported our metalworking specialists’ work, we implemented approximately $3.1 million in customer cost savings across more than 100 optimization engagements."

- Sara Dulski, Vice President, Metalworking Business Unit, MSC Industrial Supply Co.

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