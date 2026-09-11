For two decades, the Instructables Robot has been a familiar face in Autodesk’s maker community. For IMTS 2026, MSC helped bring it to life in a new way, transforming a community-created design into a five-axis machined aluminum showpiece.

The Robot was rebuilt and programmed in Autodesk Fusion, using advanced machining strategies to take each component from design to production. At the MSC Technology Centre in England, the parts were machined from solid 6061 aluminum using Accupro solid carbide tooling—showcasing how Fusion and MSC tooling come together on the shop floor.

After machining, each component was anodized gold and assembled by hand.

Designed and programmed in Fusion. Machined with MSC tooling. Built for the show floor.