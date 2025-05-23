With this 4 for 3 Fusion subscription offer, customers save 25% instantly off the Autodesk global suggested retail price (SRP), excluding taxes, when purchasing increments of 4 1-year subscriptions to Autodesk Fusion.

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF, OR THIS ENTIRE PROMOTION, AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. This offer is available for commercial copies only from 2/7/2025 through 1/31/2026, may not be combined with other rebates or promotions and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. This offer cannot be combined with any conditions or discounts provided by Autodesk to contracted accounts, including but not limited to: accounts with enterprise business agreements, volume purchase agreements, or accounts purchasing extra territory rights. If applicable, this offer cannot be combined with the government customer discount program.

Autodesk makes software and services available on a licensed or subscription basis. Rights to install, access, or otherwise use Autodesk software and services (including free software or services) are limited to license rights and services entitlements expressly granted by Autodesk in the applicable license or service agreement and are subject to acceptance of and compliance with all terms and conditions of that agreement. When you subscribe to a plan, it may renew automatically for a fixed fee on a monthly or annual basis, subject to availability. All benefits and purchase options may not be available for all software or services in all languages and/or geographies. Access to cloud services requires an Internet connection and is subject to any geographical restrictions set forth in the terms of use.

Autodesk and Autodesk Fusion are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.