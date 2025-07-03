FlexSim Summit

The FlexSim Summit is a user conference that brings the FlexSim community together to share and discover new workflows and use cases in discrete event simulation.

FlexSim Summit 2025 Recordings

Continue the conversation with the FlexSim community

Exploring Scenarios in Spring Production

Diana Ceballos & Rodrigo Cena 

 

IMI Industrial Automation

From Controlled Chaos to Order in a Manufacturing Environment

Ryan Hetico 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

Equipment Simulations in the Semiconductor Industry

Alexander Swinarew

 

Autodesk

Simulating for Success: How FlexSim Can Enhance Your System Designs

Mike Jolicoeur

 

Autodesk

Connecting FlexSim to Autodesk: BTC Model Showcase

Jason Lightfoot

 

Coordinai

Simulating Large Fleets of Coordinated Autonomous Mobile Robots in FlexSim

Fernando Tubilla

 

EwingCole

Simulation-Driven Phased-Construction Planning for Emergency Department Bed Capacity

Maryam Hosseini

 

UAB Medicine

Space Design and Workflow Analysis of UAB Clinics Using Computer Simulation

Lynn Edmonson

 

Flexcon

Simulating Energy Consumption in FlexSim with Flexcon Helios

Sergey Astanin

 

Autodesk

FlexSim Roadmap, Vision, and Developer Q&A

Parker Standing & FlexSim Product Team

 

Autodesk

What's New in FlexSim: Feature Highlights in the Autodesk Era

Emily Hardy

 

