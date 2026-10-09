& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
You’ve already built the foundation. Now extend the value of your existing PLM investment across more teams, workflows, and business processes. Improve cross-functional collaboration, connect critical product information, and create a more consistent approach to lifecycle execution.
Connect with a PLM expert to identify practical opportunities to expand adoption and accelerate lifecycle value.