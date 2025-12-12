Meet Autodesk
at CES 2026

Autodesk Booth #61052 | January 6-9, Venetian Expo | Las Vegas, NV

Join Autodesk at CES

Sign up for an opportunity to explore how cloud-native software, automation, and AI are shaping the future of product design and consumer elecronics. Autodesk experts will be on hand to share the latest innovations, showcase live demos, and connect with you. Visit us in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Booth #61052. Click below to book one-on-one time with us in Las Vegas.

Eureka Park

Don't miss us on the Eureka Park stage!

Putting the Human Touch Into AI-Powered Product Design

This session will examine the market forces behind rapid AI adoption, showcase Autodesk’s leadership in current and emerging AI technologies, and feature two IDEO case studies illustrating how human-centered design can shape effective AI-powered product development.

Presenters: 

  • Jason Lichtman, Sr. Product Specialist, Autodesk
  • Michelle Lee, Partner & Managing Director, IDEO 

Day & Time:

  • Wednesday Jan 7 | 1:00 - 1:30pm | Eureka Park Startup Stage

Learn more about Autodesk software for product design

