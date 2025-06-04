& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Flow Studio is an advanced cloud-based AI 3D toolset that seamlessly transforms real-world footage into fully editable, pipeline-ready CG scenes—without the need for complex setups.
It automatically generates essential export elements such as motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes—ready for use in 3D tools like Maya, Blender, Unreal, and 3ds Max via USD.
Get inspired to create your next big animated project with Autodesk Flow Studio's AI-powered tools that put you in the creative driver's seat.
Discover how this small but imaginative team leveraged Autodesk Flow Studio to streamline and accelerate their VFX pipeline. See how innovative AI technology empowers them to push the boundaries of creativity while maintaining their unique artistic vision.
Image courtesy of Corridor Digital
Behind every great villain is a team of visionary artists—and the right tools. For the Superman & Lois finale, Boxel Studio used Autodesk Flow Studio to bring Doomsday to life with AI-powered motion capture. The result? Faster workflows, creative freedom, and superhero-level VFX—no suits required.
Image courtesy of Boxel Studio
A lone robot on an epic journey home through the ruins of a forgotten world. This stunning film, HOME, was brought to life by one of our talented community members, Fadhlan Irsyad, with the help of Autodesk Flow Studio.
Image courtesy of Fadhlan Irsyad
Create like a pro at a price you can afford. If you're just out of school, an indie artist, or you just love to make awesome stuff in 3D, you could be eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie®.
Everyone has a story to tell. Bring yours to life faster, more affordably, and with full creative control.