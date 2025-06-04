Your dreams don't have limits. Your toolkit shouldn't either.

Whether it's your first story or fiftieth, AI-powered motion capture, camera tracking, animation, and compositing tools in Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) bring it to life faster.

Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio)

Autodesk Flow Studio is an advanced cloud-based AI 3D toolset that seamlessly transforms real-world footage into fully editable, pipeline-ready CG scenes—without the need for complex setups.

It automatically generates essential export elements such as motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes—ready for use in 3D tools like Maya, Blender, Unreal, and 3ds Max via USD.

Where "how'd they do that?" becomes what you do best.

Get inspired to create your next big animated project with Autodesk Flow Studio's AI-powered tools that put you in the creative driver's seat.

Corridor Digital: Small team. Big ideas.

Discover how this small but imaginative team leveraged Autodesk Flow Studio to streamline and accelerate their VFX pipeline. See how innovative AI technology empowers them to push the boundaries of creativity while maintaining their unique artistic vision.

 

Watch

Image courtesy of Corridor Digital

Superman & Lois Doomsday

Boxel Studio: Bringing Doomsday to life

Behind every great villain is a team of visionary artists—and the right tools. For the Superman & Lois finale, Boxel Studio used Autodesk Flow Studio to bring Doomsday to life with AI-powered motion capture. The result? Faster workflows, creative freedom, and superhero-level VFX—no suits required.

 

Read

Image courtesy of Boxel Studio

Robot

Student: Making a short film powered by AI

A lone robot on an epic journey home through the ruins of a forgotten world. This stunning film, HOME, was brought to life by one of our talented community members, Fadhlan Irsyad, with the help of Autodesk Flow Studio. 

 

Watch

Image courtesy of Fadhlan Irsyad

Maya Indie
Image courtesy of Volkan Kacar

Access professional 3D tools at an affordable price.

Create like a pro at a price you can afford. If you're just out of school, an indie artist, or you just love to make awesome stuff in 3D, you could be eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie®.

Try Autodesk Flow Studio today

Everyone has a story to tell. Bring yours to life faster, more affordably, and with full creative control.