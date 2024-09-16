The 2024 Moldflow Summit included 16 sessions with topics such as sustainable design and material choosing, deep dives into process optimization, and practical automation implementation.

Some of the sessions included are:

Moldflow Summit 2024 Keynote | Zoe Bezpalko, Autodesk

What's New in Moldflow 2024 | Hanno Van Raalte, Autodesk

Shrinkage adjusted constraints: Volvo's solution to warpage challenges | Marcus Hansson, Volvo Cars & Louis Barnes, Autodesk

Integrative process and structure simulation for sustainable bio PA56 | Julian Heinisch, LG Chem

Twino: Streamlining inspection workflows for injection molding process validation | Akash Castelino, Twino, Inpro

Prototyping personalized bionic arms with customization and scale in mind | Albert Manero & John Sparkman, Limbitless Solutions

And many more...