Moldflow Summit

This annual user conference inspires the Autodesk Moldflow community to share and discover new workflows for injection molding plastic simulation.

2024 Moldflow Summit Recordings

See what else the Moldflow community is talking about
Photo of Autodesk Sr. Sustainability Manager, Zoe Bezpalko.

AUTODESK

Moldflow Summit 2024 Keynote

Zoe Bezpalko

 

Watch now
Screenshot of Moldflow simulation showing the risk of voids.

AUTODESK

Moldflow Insight: Where voids go to hide (and how to find them)

Mason Myers

 

Watch now
Screenshot from Moldflow showing simple cooling system with error.

AUTODESK

The unsung heroes: stories from the Moldflow help desk

Ryan Malatesta

 

Watch now
Screenshot from Fusion Injection Molding simulation showing the injection molding machine process.

AUTODESK

Leveraging simulation to achieve plastic sustainability goals

Matthew Jaworski, PhD.

 

Watch now
Screenshot of Moldflow 2024 presentation showcasing what's new in the release.

AUTODESK

What's new in Moldflow 2024

Hanno Van Raalte

 

Watch now
Photo of Volvo Cars using Moldflow simulation on vehicle components to minimize warpage.

VOLVO CARS

Shrinkage adjusted constraints: Volvo's solution to warpage challenges

Marcus Hansson

Louis Barnes (Autodesk)

 

Watch now

LG CHEM

Integrative process and structure simulation for sustainable bio PA56

Julian Heinisch

 

Watch now
Screenshot from Moldflow showing how The Madison Group uses Moldflow to design more sustainable plastic parts.

THE MADISON GROUP

How injection molding simulation accelerates plastic sustainability

Erik Foltz

Brian Pelley (Autodesk)

 

Watch now
Photo with Moldflow overlay using Inpro twino VR.

TWINO, INPRO

Streamlining inspection workflows for injection molding process validation

Akash Castelino

 

Watch now
Graphs showcasing improvements to the Moldflow solvers using the STAMP shrinkage model.

AUTODESK

Moldflow research & development for 2024 and beyond

Franco Costa, PhD.

 

Watch now
Image showing Novo Nordisk presentation at the Moldflow Summit.

NOVO NORDISK

Enabling more and earlier design for manufacturing optimization

Rasmus Peter Knudsen

 

Watch now
Screenshot of Synera and Code Product Solutions molding process optimization using Moldflow.

CODE PRODUCT SOLUTIONS & SYNERA

Next level process automation for injection molding

Hendrik Schütte (Code Product Solutions)

Andrew Sartorelli (Synera)

 

Watch now
Screenshot of hot runner modeled in Moldflow simulation by Runipsys.

RUNIPSYS

Examples of studies with complex injection systems and Flow Driver simulation

Claire Sabatier

Martial Sabatier

Sylvain Morizot

 

Watch now
Photo of Albert Manero and John Sparkman at Limbitless Solutions.

LIMBITLESS SOLUTIONS

Day 2 Keynote: Prototyping personalized bionic arms with customization and scale

Albert Manero

John Sparkman

 

Watch now
Graphs showing process window by OSU researcher using Moldflow.

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Experimental validation and developing injection molding process windows

Travis O'Leary

 

Watch now
Image of Beaumont Moldflow simulation.

BEAUMONT, INC.

Beaumont material characterization lab update

Jacob Trott

 

Watch now

Recordings from past Moldflow Summits

Moldflow Summit 2023

The 2023 Moldflow Summit included 17 speakers, presenting 15 sessions with topics such as Fusion 360 injection molding simulation, shrinkage compensation, solver customization, and compression molding validation.

View recordings
An image of the various tools used in a simulation project.

Moldflow Summit 2022

The 2022 Moldflow Summit included 27 speakers, presenting 17 sessions with topics such as current events (supply chain disruption), Fusion 360 & Moldflow workflows, solver customization, and practical automation implementation.

View recordings
Two individuals review a computer screen showing a machining project.

Advanced Manufacturing Summit 2020

The 2020 Advanced Manufacturing Summit was our first fully-virtual user event, enabling us to connect with other manufacturing industry specialists who specialize in injection molding, additive manufacturing, and CNC machining.

View recordings
A graphic of a motorcycle moving from the simulation stage to the production line.

Advanced Manufacturing Summit 2019

The introduction of the Advanced Manufacturing Summit in 2018 has provided industry tracks showcasing a more complete look at manufacturing technology at Autodesk. 

View recordings
A man looking at a computer screen showing a Moldflow project file.

Moldflow Summit 2018

The 2018 Moldflow Summit included over 20 sessions throughout the 3-day conference in Troy, MI (USA). These sessions range between warpage, conformal cooling, and induction heating. 

View recordings