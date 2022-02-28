User Conference
Moldflow Summit
This annual user conference inspires the Autodesk Moldflow community to share and discover new workflows for injection molding plastic simulation.
The 2022 Moldflow Summit included 27 speakers presenting 17 sessions, with topics such as current events (addressing supply chain disruption), Fusion 360 & Moldflow workflows, solver customization, and practical automation implementation - just naming a few!
AUTODESK, INC.
MARK HENNEBICQUE
Metso Outotec Europe
Mikael Strandberg & Sudarshan Rajendiren
Autodesk, Inc.
Matthias Fink
Gerresheimer Regensburg
Steffen Froehle & Simon Schoenswetter
Design and Software International (DSI)
Jeff Fischer, Jon Caliguri, & John Buehler
Limbitless Solutions
Albert Manero & Dominique Courbin
American Injection Molding (AIM) Institute, Beaumont Technologies, Inc.
Jennifer Schmidt
Diehl Metering
Matthieu Thomassey, Julien Fousseret, & Jonathan Iffenecker
Autodesk, Inc.
Hanno Van Raalte
PEG (MF Software)
Sebastian Mönnich
University of Bradford
Fin Caton-Rose
Accudyn
Mike Glotzbach & Derek Kuhn
iMFlux
Jay Shoemaker
CAE Services
Tim Lankisch
ABB Corporate Technology Center
Paweł Bajerski
Engel
Paul Kapeller
The Madison Group
Erik Foltz
Autodesk, Inc.
Brian Pelley
Autodesk, Inc.
Franco Costa