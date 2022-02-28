User Conference

Moldflow Summit

This annual user conference inspires the Autodesk Moldflow community to share and discover new workflows for injection molding plastic simulation.

Watch 2022 Recordings

Watch Last Year's Recordings

Learn more about Moldflow

Moldflow Summit 2022

The 2022 Moldflow Summit included 27 speakers presenting 17 sessions, with topics such as current events (addressing supply chain disruption), Fusion 360 & Moldflow workflows, solver customization, and practical automation implementation - just naming a few!

  • Keynote: Leading the Future with Injection Molding

    AUTODESK, INC.
    MARK HENNEBICQUE

    Watch Recording

  Cycle Time Reduction by Exact Curing Time Prediction of Rubber Parts

    Cycle Time Reduction by Exact Curing Time Prediction of Rubber Parts

    Metso Outotec Europe
    Mikael Strandberg & Sudarshan Rajendiren

    Autodesk, Inc.
    Matthias Fink

    Watch Recording

  Reverse Engineering of Material Data for the Improvement of Pressure Prediction

    Reverse Engineering of Material Data for the Improvement of Pressure Prediction

    Gerresheimer Regensburg
    Steffen Froehle & Simon Schoenswetter

    Watch Recording

  Turn Supply Chain Pain into Gain by Automating in Moldflow

    Turn Supply Chain Pain into Gain by Automating in Moldflow

    Design and Software International (DSI)
    Jeff Fischer, Jon Caliguri, & John Buehler

    Watch Recording

  Transformation from Additive to Injection Molding for Personalized Bionic Arms

    Transformation from Additive to Injection Molding for Personalized Bionic Arms

    Limbitless Solutions
    Albert Manero & Dominique Courbin

    Watch Recording

  Injection Molding Simulation: What Can I Trust?

    Injection Molding Simulation: What Can I Trust?

    American Injection Molding (AIM) Institute, Beaumont Technologies, Inc.

    Jennifer Schmidt

    Watch Recording

  Injection Processes Improvement using Moldflow Simulations

    Injection Processes Improvement using Moldflow Simulations

    Diehl Metering

    Matthieu Thomassey, Julien Fousseret, & Jonathan Iffenecker

    Watch Recording

  Autodesk Moldflow Product Update

    Autodesk Moldflow Product Update

    Autodesk, Inc.
    Hanno Van Raalte

    Watch Recording

  Simplified Tolerance Analysis and Reverse Engineering of Material Data

    Simplified Tolerance Analysis and Reverse Engineering of Material Data

    PEG (MF Software)
    Sebastian Mönnich

    Watch Recording

  Fibre Dispersion and Breakage During Injection Molding of Long Fibre Reinforced Composites

    Fibre Dispersion and Breakage During Injection Molding of Long Fibre Reinforced Composites

    University of Bradford
    Fin Caton-Rose

    Watch Recording

  It's and Evolution: Moldflow and Fusion 360 Workflows

    It's and Evolution: Moldflow and Fusion 360 Workflows

    Accudyn
    Mike Glotzbach & Derek Kuhn

    Watch Recording

  Simulating iMLFUX using Two Different Methods

    Simulating iMLFUX using Two Different Methods

    iMFlux
    Jay Shoemaker

    Watch Recording

  What should I do when all else fails? Solving the Warpage Puzzle with Windage

    What should I do when all else fails? Solving the Warpage Puzzle with Windage

    CAE Services
    Tim Lankisch

    Watch Recording

  Coupling fluid dynamics and structural analyses for reactive molding process of thermosets materials

    Coupling fluid dynamics and structural analyses for reactive molding process of thermosets materials

    ABB Corporate Technology Center
    Paweł Bajerski

    Watch Recording

  Simulation and Production Unified with ENGEL Sim Link

    Simulation and Production Unified with ENGEL Sim Link

    Engel
    Paul Kapeller

    Watch Recording

  Turn Supply Chain Pain into Gain by Automating in Moldflow

    Turn Supply Chain Pain into Gain by Automating in Moldflow

    The Madison Group
    Erik Foltz

    Autodesk, Inc.
    Brian Pelley

    Watch Recording

  Autodesk Moldflow Research Insights

    Autodesk Moldflow Research Insights

    Autodesk, Inc.
    Franco Costa

    Watch Recording

See what else the Moldflow community is working on!

Previous Years' Recordings: 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017

