AUTODESK
Nanda Santhanam
AUTODESK
Hanno Van Raalte
Rahul Patil
AUTODESK
Franco Costa
AUTODESK
Mason Meyers
SYNVENTIVE & AUTODESK
Mike Garrett
Jeff Higgens
SIMUTENCE
Martin Hoberg
ABB
Sheng Zhong
DESIGN SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL
Jeff Fischer
GENERAL MOTORS
Li Qi
CODE PRODUCT SOLUTIONS
Hendrik Shüette
DOMO ENGINEERING PLASTICS
Alexandre Chantelain
DRÄXLMAIER GROUP
Andreas Röetzer
IMFLUX
Jay Shoemaker
AUTODESK
Vishak Perumal
AUTODESK
Timothy VanAst
The 2022 Moldflow Summit included 27 speakers, presenting 17 sessions with topics such as current events (supply chain disruption), Fusion 360 & Moldflow workflows, solver customization, and practical automation implementation.
The 2020 Advanced Manufacturing Summit was our first fully-virtual user event, enabling us to connect with other manufacturing industry specialists who specialize in injection molding, additive manufacturing, and CNC machining.
The introduction of the Advanced Manufacturing Summit in 2018 has provided industry tracks showcasing a more complete look at manufacturing technology at Autodesk.
The 2018 Moldflow Summit included over 20 sessions throughout the 3-day conference in Troy, MI (USA). These sessions range between warpage, conformal cooling, and induction heating.
The 2017 Moldflow Summit in Troy, MI (USA), included several technical talks and use-cases of Moldflow's injection molding simulation such as optimizing product design and advanced material processes.