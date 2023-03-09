Moldflow Summit

This annual user conference inspires the Autodesk Moldflow community to share and discover new workflows for injection molding plastic simulation.

2023 Moldflow Summit Recordings

Keynote: Moldflow, Fusion, and Autodesk - The Big Picture

Nanda Santhanam

What's new in Moldflow 2023

Hanno Van Raalte
Rahul Patil

Autodesk injection molding research projects (R&D)

Franco Costa

Moldflow Monday's - Miscellaneous Moldflow concepts, workflows, & best practices

Mason Meyers

What a mesh! Knowing the difference between 3D & Dual Domain

Mike Garrett
Jeff Higgens

Virtual process chains for compression molding for digital product development

Martin Hoberg

Process optimization via core shift simulation: Reducing insert deformation

Sheng Zhong

Intro into macros, scripting, and automated custom reports

Jeff Fischer

Data driving GM standardized Moldflow work

Li Qi

Workflow automations with the Moldflow Toolbox

Hendrik Shüette

Get it aligned! Glass fiber orientation for predictive mechanical part performance simulation

Alexandre Chantelain

Simulation of microcellular & fiber filled injection molded parts

Andreas Röetzer

Power up your results interpretation using API & MS Excel

Jay Shoemaker

Validation study on anisotropic thermal conductivity feature in Moldflow 2023 Scandium

Vishak Perumal

Shrinkage compensation, and what to do with it?

Timothy VanAst

Past Moldflow Summit Event Recordings

Moldflow Summit 2022

The 2022 Moldflow Summit included 27 speakers, presenting 17 sessions with topics such as current events (supply chain disruption), Fusion 360 & Moldflow workflows, solver customization, and practical automation implementation.

Advanced Manufacturing Summit 2020

The 2020 Advanced Manufacturing Summit was our first fully-virtual user event, enabling us to connect with other manufacturing industry specialists who specialize in injection molding, additive manufacturing, and CNC machining.

Advanced Manufacturing Summit 2019

The introduction of the Advanced Manufacturing Summit in 2018 has provided industry tracks showcasing a more complete look at manufacturing technology at Autodesk. 

Moldflow Summit 2018

The 2018 Moldflow Summit included over 20 sessions throughout the 3-day conference in Troy, MI (USA). These sessions range between warpage, conformal cooling, and induction heating. 

Moldflow Summit 2017

The 2017 Moldflow Summit in Troy, MI (USA), included several technical talks and use-cases of Moldflow's injection molding simulation such as optimizing product design and advanced material processes. 

