|1-year subscriptions with multi-user access
|7 August 2020
|6 February 2023
|Annual subscription with single-user access.
|Purchase additional seats for multiple users.
|2-year subscriptions
|27 March 2019
|7 April 2021
|Monthly, annual or 3-year subscriptions
|Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 2-year subscriptions.
Subscription Term Length Changes
|2- and 3-year subscriptions with multi-user access
|29 February 2020
|3-year subscription with single-user access
|Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 2-year subscriptions.
Purchase additional seats for multiple users.
|3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite
|
|
16 April 2020
Reporting retires
5 October 2020
|Media & Entertainment Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Entertainment Creation Suite
|A360 Desktop
|
|19 June 2018
|Autodesk Desktop Connector
|A360 Desktop Retirement - June 19th, 2018
What will replace A360 Desktop after its retirement?
|A360 Drive
|May 2020
|25 September 2020
|Autodesk Drive
|Starting March 25, 2020, A360 Drive files will be read-only. All data will be removed on September 25, 2020.
|Advance Concrete
|31 January 2017
|
|Autodesk Revit
|Advance Concrete End of Life
Autodesk Advance Concrete is no longer available (US site)
|Alias Design
|6 July 2019
|
|Alias Concept
|Alias SpeedForm and Alias Design discontinued
|Alias Speedform
|6 July 2019
|
|Alias Concept
|Alias SpeedForm and Alias Design discontinued
|ArtCAM
|7 July 2018
|1 November 2018
|Fusion 360
|Autodesk ArtCAM Software End-of-Sale & End-of-Development FAQs
|[For AutoCAD Design Suite]
|1 February 2016
|
|Architectural workflows - Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
Conceptual design workflows - Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
|AutoCAD Design Suite new seat sales to be discontinued
Industry Collections
|AutoCAD P&ID
|7 May 2017
|7 February 2018
|AutoCAD Plant 3D
Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
|AutoCAD P&ID is no longer available
|AutoCAD Structural Detailing tools to Suite
|August 2016
|December 2017
|Advance Steel for steel detailing workflows.
Revit for concrete workflows including rebar detailing.
Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
|AutoCAD Structural Detailing discontinued
|AutoCAD Utility Design
|
|7 February 2017
|Autodesk partnered with Spatial Business Systems, Inc. to continue development under the name Automated Utility Design.
|Autodesk and Spatial Business Systems Strategic Alliance Frequently Asked Questions for Customers
|BIM 360 Team
|
9 April 2018
End-of-renewal: September 2021 (3-year; eStore recurring), January 2023 (1-year; EBAs)
|31 December 2023
|Autodesk Docs
|Please see the Autodesk BIM 360 Team EOL Frequently Asked Questions (US site) for more information including details on how to download or move your files.
|Boxed software
|
|1 July 2021
|Purchase from the Autodesk store or a reseller.
|Physical media for Autodesk products is not available starting with version 2022.
|Building Design Suite
|7 August 2016
|
|Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Building Design Suite
|Buzzsaw and Buzzsaw Professional
|7 October 2016
|31 January 2019
|BIM 360 Docs
|Buzzsaw is no longer available
|CAD Doctor for Autodesk Simulation
|
|27 March 2018
|Elysium CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow, available from Elysium Co Ltd.
|Discontinuation of CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation
|CFD Flex subscription with single-user access
|
|21 March 2016
|CFD Flex (US site) subscription with multi-user access
Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a multi-user subscription.
|Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions
|Character Generator as a stand-alone product
|7 August 2021
|
|Character Generator will continue to be available as an entitlement through:
3ds Max
Maya
Maya LT
MotionBuilder (US site)
Mudbox and
Media & Entertainment Collection
|Changes to Character Generator FAQ
|Configurator 360
|7 May 2020
|7 May 2023
|Forge Design Automation API - web-based product configurator for Inventor on GitHub.
Forge System Integrators - partner developed applications for web-based configurators.
|See the FAQ for more information.
|Constructware
|
|31 October 2021
|Autodesk Construction Cloud
|Constructware was discontinued on October 31, 2021.
|Design Academy (ADA)
|
|16 April 2015
|Join the Education Community (US site) to obtain the latest version of Autodesk suites and other products available to educational institutions.
|Education Suite discontinued
|Education Master Suite (EMS)
|
|16 April 2015
|Join the Education Community (US site) to obtain the latest version of Autodesk suites and other products available to educational institutions.
|Education Suite discontinued
|Entertainment Creation Suite
|1 February 2016
|December 2019
|Media & Entertainment Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Entertainment Creation Suite
|Factory Design Suite
|
|16 April 2020
|Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Factory Design Suite
|Flow Design
|
|27 March 2018
|Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
|Discontinuation of Autodesk Flow Design
|Geolocation Online Map for AutoCAD LT 2014 and AutoCAD 2014
|
|June 2017
|Upgrade to a newer version of an AutoCAD product to continue using this feature.
|Geolocation Online Map feature discontinued for Autodesk AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT 2014
|Helius Composite
|7 February 2022
|30 April 2022
|No Product Alternative
|Helius Composite Product Page
|Helius PFA (Standalone Helius PFA Subscriptions)
|7 February 2022
|30 April 2022
|Moldflow Insight (US site)
|Autodesk is no longer selling Helius PFA. Moldflow Insight subscriptions will continue to provide an entitlement to the Helius PFA technology.
|Homestyler and Homestyler mobile applications
|
|June 2017
|Tinkercad
Revit
Revit Live (US site)
Formit360 (US site)
|Autodesk Homestyler products discontinued
|Infrastructure Design Suite
|1 February 2016
|
|Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Infrastructure Design Suite
|Infrastructure Map Server (AIMS)
|7 January 2018
|7 January 2019
|InfraWorks
BIM 360 Design
Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection
Between January 7, 2018 and December 31, 2018, Esri will provide, at no-cost, ArcGIS Enterprise Standard and ArcGIS Desktop Standard software, access to free training and Living Atlas of the World content to get you started with ArcGIS. This is a free, one-time offer for the licence and the licence will fall under Esri’s standard maintenance programme the following year.
|Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server End of Life FAQ
|InfraWorks (some services for InfraWorks 2017.2 and earlier)
|
|3 January 2018
|InfraWorks
If you have version 2017.3 or later, these changes do not affect you.
|InfraWorks services that will be retired in 2018
|Maintenance plans
|
|7 MAY 2021
|Transition to a named user plan.
|Transition to named user terms and conditions.
|Maya Entertainment Creation Suite
|
|
|Media & Entertainment Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Entertainment Creation Suite
|Maya LT
|7 December 2022
|7 December 2022
|Maya Creative
|Changes to Autodesk Maya LT
|Mental Ray sales through Autodesk
|
|1 April 2017
|New licences of Mental Ray can be purchased through NVIDIA.
|Mental Ray - End of Sale
|MEP Fabrication Suite
|
|16 April 2020
|Fabrication CADmep
Fabrication CAMduct
Fabrication ESTmep
|If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
|Moldflow Flex subscription with single-user access
|
|21 March 2016
|Autodesk Moldflow Flex (US site) subscription with multi-user access
Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a multi-user subscription.
|Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions
|Nastran stand-alone product
|
|7 August 2017
|Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
|Changes to Autodesk Nastran In-CAD and HSM Subscriptions FAQ
|Plant Design Suite
|
|
|Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Plant Design Suite
Industry Collections
|Product Design Suite
|1 February 2016
|
|Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
|Autodesk is no longer selling Product Design Suite
|Quarterly Subscriptions
|
|27 March 2019
|Monthly, annual or 3-year subscriptions
|Subscription Term Length Changes
|ReCap Pro for mobile
|
|February
|ReCap Pro, with the exception of ReCap Pro for mobile
|Autodesk ReCap Pro for mobile end of life frequently asked questions
|ReMake
|September 2017
|
|Now a feature of ReCap Pro.
|ReCap Photo Frequently Asked Questions
|Revit Structural Analysis
|April 2018
|30 June 2018
|Robot Structural Analysis Professional, available with a subscription to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection.
|Structural Analysis for Revit discontinuation FAQ
Structural Analysis for Revit is no longer available
|River and Flood Analysis Module for Civil 3D
|9 April 2022
|9 April 2022
|InfoWorks ICM
US Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Centre (CEIWR-HEC) River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) software
|Autodesk River and Flood Analysis Module for Civil 3D End of Life: Questions & Answers
|Showcase
|21 March 2017
|1 February 2018
|3ds Max
VRED Design
Revit Live (US site)
Inventor
|Autodesk Showcase Discontinuation FAQ
Showcase no longer available for purchase
|Simulation Mechanical Flex subscription with single-user access
|
|21 March 2016
|Simulation Mechanical Flex subscription with multi-user access
Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a subscription with multi-user access.
|Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions
|Smoke
|7 September 2022
|7 September 2022
|Flame Assist
|Changes to Autodesk Smoke FAQ
|Stingray as a stand-alone product
|7 January 2018
|
|Stingray will continue to be available as a component of:
3ds Max
Maya LT and
Industry Collections
|Changes to Autodesk Stingray FAQ
|TruComposite - Standard
TruComposite - Ultimate
TruNest
|6 MAY 2021
|31 January 2022
|No product alternative
|TruComposite product page (US site)
TruNest product page (US site)
|Vault Workgroup
|July 6, 2022
|July 6, 2023
|Vault Professional
|Autodesk is no longer selling Vault Workgroup. Learn more about the Vault product overview here
|VRED (basic tier)
|7 February 2018
|7 February 2019
|VRED Design
|FAQs for Changes in Autodesk VRED and Alias product family