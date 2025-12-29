You can renew directly with Autodesk through a quote, either with your Autodesk partner or by creating your own from your Autodesk account – starting 90 days before and up to 45 days after your renewal expiration date.

If you’re working on a renewal quote that includes changes to your original subscription or because of your procurement process, make sure to turn auto-renew off until the quote has been finalised and executed to avoid an incorrect renewal being processed.

With a partner or Autodesk sales

To renew through a quote, you can work with your existing preferred partner, find a new partner or contact Autodesk sales. Quotes can be sent to anyone in the company and up to four additional contacts.

From Autodesk account

You can create renewal quotes from your Autodesk account.

Sign in to your Autodesk account- Billings and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts. Select the Bulk Actions menu, and then select Renew. Subscriptions eligible for a renewal quote will be grouped by their customer number (CSN), currency, and purchase method. Choose the group and uncheck any subscriptions that you do not want on the quote. Select Create a quote. Select it both as the radio button and as the black button below the other renewal options. Review your subscription term, quantities, and ensure the customer details reflect the correct information. Add up to four quote recipients. Select Send quote.

Purchasers can also create a self-service renewal quote for a single renewal by clicking on a subscription from their Subscriptions and Contracts page.

Self-service quote eligibility

The following conditions are required to request a self-service quote:

Must be a new subscription, aligning renewal dates, or a renewal.

Renewals quotes can't be combined with quotes for new or aligning renewal date purchases.

Must be the same partner number (CSN) if an agent of record is involved.

Customer number (CSN) and currency must be the same for all subscriptions.

The following conditions are not eligible:

Currency changes.

Adding seats in your Autodesk account.

Success plans or value-based purchase options.

Opening a new line of credit.

Future start dates.

Updating the address after the quote is sent (create a new quote if an address change is required).

Quote cancellation (contact your Autodesk partner for assistance).

Promotions are automatically applied to the cart at checkout and appear in the quote.

Auto-quote

Some subscriptions, depending on term and eligibility, will receive auto-generated quotes 30 days before their expiration. These quotes will be sent to the purchaser’s email and can be purchased directly from the quote email itself, or from your Autodesk account.

Accepting a quote and renewing

You will receive an email notification containing the quote. It contains the quote number, expiry date and total price, including applicable discounts.

Accept the quote and select Check out in the email to purchase.

You can also view and purchase active renewal quotes in the Billings and Orders> Quotes section of your Autodesk account.