In your profile, you can optionally set up security and privacy settings. For security, Autodesk recommends setting up 2-step verification to protect your account. 2-step verification adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code to sign in to your Autodesk account.

You can view and update your privacy settings at any time. Autodesk collects data for analytics through your individual usage of desktop products. Collecting this data through our analytics programs helps Autodesk better understand how you use our products and services. For more specifics about this programme, please visit the Autodesk analytics program (US Site).