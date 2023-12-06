How to buy
For water infrastructure owners, asset management and data analysis are top priorities. Autodesk offers hydraulic modeling and digital twin solutions that address the entire water lifecycle, including design, planning, operations, and maintenance of water systems. These integrated tools enable utilities to make informed decisions, reduce environmental impact, and enhance safety and resilience. Explore collaborative desktop and cloud capabilities for increased efficiency and simplicity.
Connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a cloud-based, common data environment. Expand beyond the office; work together anytime, anywhere. With transparent workflows, you can reduce distractions and errors, and increase capacity. And with a centralized source of truth, you can eliminate siloes, improve access to data, generate insights, and enjoy complete oversight.
Use powerful hydraulic modeling software to simulate and analyze the behavior of water, stormwater, and wastewater networks with precision and accuracy. Combine the output of these simulations with real-time sensor and field data to create an operational digital twin to optimize the performance of your systems.
Improve operational, maintenance, and capital effectiveness using digital tools to monitor and prioritize replacements and repairs of various assets within a water system, increasing sustainability and community resilience by reducing downtime and prolonging the lifespan of water assets.
Integrate data, models, and operational analytics to make informed decisions around the performance of your water network and plants. Streamline operational and compliance challenges at scale through the use of cloud-based water analytics and monitoring software. With digital twins, you can satisfy regulatory requirements, gain real-time monitoring, reduce costs, and optimize operations.
Predict the behavior of water in natural and engineered systems. Scientific models yield results with high degrees of accuracy for informed decision-making.
With collaborative desktop and cloud capabilities, work can happen simultaneously. Reduce time spent on modeling, file share, and data transfer.
Enjoy increased asset life expectancy and reduced asset failure. Protect the environment and community with resilient water, stormwater, and wastewater infrastructure.
Ensure that water is clean, and that stormwater and wastewater infrastructure can stand the test of time against the effects of climate change.
