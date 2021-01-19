Autodesk 3ds Max: Create massive worlds and high-quality designs

3D modeling and animation software 

Image courtesy of Anthony Pitts

What is 3ds Max?

Autodesk 3ds Max professional 3D modeling, rendering, and animation software enables you to create expansive worlds and premium designs.

  • Breathe life into environments and landscapes with robust modeling tools.

  • Create finely detailed designs and props with intuitive texturing and shading tools.

  • Iterate and produce professional-grade renders with full artistic control.

Why use 3ds Max?

Boost creativity

Fuel your imagination with artist-friendly creative workflows.

Increase automation

Reduce repetitive, time-consuming tasks with time-saving tools.

Improve collaboration

Seamlessly share data with integrated open standards.

What you can do with 3ds Max

Image courtesy of Saga Alayyoubi

Create realistic 3D designs with powerful tools

Whether you’re building expansive gaming worlds or visualizing intricate architectural designs, 3ds Max has the modeling toolset you need to bring your 3D assets to life.

Image courtesy of J-KANG

Produce high-quality renders

From light mixing to color correction, the built-in Arnold renderer provides a rich experience and handles your most complex characters, scenes, and effects.

See 3ds Max in action

VFX featuring 18th century boats crashing into bridge tower

Relive the past using VFX

3D generalist Thomas Berg breaks down VFX scenes from his work on Olav and two war documentaries.

3ds Max UI shot demonstrating glTF material customization

Embrace open standards

Discover how support for glTF allows users to open, create, and edit large amounts of 3D data with ease.

Cities and statues simulated using 3ds Max and TyFlow

Create simulations

Edstudios details how to import geometry and particle simulations from 3ds Max and TyFlow to Omniverse Create.

When to choose 3ds Max or Maya

3ds Max and Maya are used by creative studios around the world for animation, modeling, visual effects, and rendering.

3ds Max resources

VIDEOS

M&E YouTube channel

Watch talks from industry experts, discover new tools and workflows, and much more.

COMMUNITY

3ds Max forum

Share your knowledge, ask questions, and explore popular 3ds Max topics.

BLOG

3ds Max blog

Read 3ds Max news and stories from animation, VFX, and games studios.

Media & Entertainment Collection offers more

Create breathtaking scenes and characters for film, TV, and games.

Enjoy all the creative tools you need to build a powerful, scalable 3D animation pipeline for complex simulations, effects, and rendering.

Media & Entertainment Collection includes:

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk 3ds Max used for?

Autodesk 3ds Max is used to model, animate (US Site), and render (US Site) detailed 3D characters, photorealistic designs, and complex scenes for film and TV, games, and design visualization projects.

Who uses Autodesk 3ds Max?

3ds Max is used by 3D modelers, animators, and lighting artists for game development (US Site), film and TV productions (US Site), and design visualization (US Site) projects.

Autodesk 3ds Max vs. Autodesk Maya

Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya are used by creative studios around the world for animation, modeling, visual effects, and rendering. Learn when to choose 3ds Max (US Site) and when to choose Maya (US Site).

Which operating system does Autodesk 3ds Max run on?

Autodesk 3ds Max runs on Microsoft® Windows® 11 and Windows 10. See 3ds Max system requirements (English) for details.

How do I download 3ds Max?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Support.

Can I install 3ds Max on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk 3ds Max software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (English) for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk 3ds Max free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk 3ds Max here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a 3ds Max subscription cost?

The price of an annual Autodesk 3ds Max subscription is  and the price of a monthly 3ds Max subscription is . The price of a three-year 3ds Max subscription is .

Do you offer subscriptions for students, educators, and educational institutions?

Students (US Site) and teachers (US Site) at qualified academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for one-year through the Autodesk Education Community (US Site).

Support and problem solving (US Site)

