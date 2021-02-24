Navisworks: 3D model review, coordination, and clash detection

Connect design and construction teams and streamline clash detection and coordination in BIM.

What is Navisworks?

Use Navisworks® review and coordination software to improve BIM (Building Information Modeling) project delivery.

  • Visualize and unify design and construction data within a single federated model.

  • Identify and resolve clash and interference problems before construction begins, saving time onsite and in rework.

  • Keep project teams collaborating and connected with Navisworks issues integration in the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Unify design and construction data within a single model

What you can do with Navisworks

Control schedules and costs using 4D and 5D simulation

Animate and interact with model objects for simulation, create schedules directly from project models, and import schedules and cost items from external project management applications.

Create 4D simulations with the TimeLiner tool (video: 21 sec.)

Easily capture material quantities from 2D or 3D designs

Measure lines, areas, and counts from 2D sheets or 3D models, create synchronized project views from Revit and AutoCAD files, and export takeoff data to Excel for analysis.

Perform preconstruction analysis (video: 39 sec.)

Run seamless projects with Autodesk project delivery tools

Connect field and studio teams with compatible BIM tools. Detect, manage, and resolve constructability challenges with Navisworks, Revit, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Navisworks, Revit, and more are available together in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection.

Streamline BIM coordination with Autodesk Construction Cloud (video: 3:24 min.)

Which Navisworks product is right for you?

Navisworks Simulate

Use Navisworks Simulate for:

  • Model review
  • Simulation and analysis
  • Quantification
Navisworks Manage

Use Navisworks Manage for:

  • Coordination and clash detection
  • Model review
  • Simulation and analysis
  • Quantification
  • Issues integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud and Revit
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Navisworks used for?

Navisworks project review software is used to improve coordination on BIM (Building Information Modeling) projects.

Who uses Navisworks?

AEC teams use Navisworks Manage for clash detection and advanced coordination, leading to better project outcomes. They use Navisworks Simulate to facilitate smooth 3D model reviews.

How do I view Navisworks files without a subscription?

With the Navisworks Freedom free download, you can open, view, and navigate aggregated 3D model data. The viewer supports NWD and DWF file formats and requires no model preparation, third-party server hosting, setup time, or ongoing costs. Learn more and download the Navisworks Freedom 3D viewer.

How do I download Navisworks?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Which versions of Navisworks can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Navisworks subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account  after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Navisworks on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Navisworks software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Navisworks free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Navisworks here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Navisworks subscription cost?

