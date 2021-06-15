Autodesk Fusion: More than CAD, it's the future of design and manufacturing

Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software

What is Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform for product design and manufacturing.

  • Design and engineer products how you want to ensure aesthetics, form, fit, and function

  • Engineer, design, and create anything with comprehensive electronics and PCB design tools

  • Save time and money and get quality parts out the door faster

What are the benefits of Autodesk Fusion?

Push the limits with 3D modeling

Design and make products with parametric, freeform, direct, and surface 3D modeling tools.

Engineer precision for all workflows

Reduce the impact of design and engineering changes with centralized collaboration and simulations.

Go from design to manufacture faster

Import and edit designs with CAD data translators for 50+ file types using integrated CAD/CAM.

Autodesk Fusion capabilities

Key capabilities of Autodesk Fusion

Flexible 3D CAD

Autodesk Fusion enables you to explore many iterations quickly with easy-to-use CAD software.

Integrated CAD/CAM

Produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds using FFF or PBF for metal 3D printing.

Unified PCB design

Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, electronics design, and mechanical CAD with Autodesk Fusion.

Seamless 3D simulation

Test your designs to ensure they survive real world conditions. Simulate digitally and reduce prototyping costs.

Explorative generative design tools

Explore many manufacturing-ready outcomes meeting your design specifications through generative design.

Instant-on data management

Use integrated collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data.

G2 Summer 2021 ranking

"Autodesk Fusion is recognized as the best product design and manufacturing software on G2."

– 4.5/5 rating, 400+ reviews

Trusted by 4.6 million design and manufacturing professionals, including:

Autodesk Fusion extensions

Add extensions with flexible subscription options to fit your project budget.

Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

 

Manage Extension

Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.

 

Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.

 

Signal Integrity Extension

Optimize PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.

 

Simulation Extension

Optimize part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection molding, and more.

 

Additional Autodesk Fusion 360 offerings

Fusion for personal use

Autodesk Fusion for personal use is a limited free version that includes basic functionality.

 

Free - qualification required

Download Autodesk Fusion for personal use (US site)

Fusion for educational use

Free for qualifying students and educators or institutions.

 

Free - validation required

Download Autodesk Fusion for educational use (US site)

Fusion Team

Fusion Team is for additional users and collaborators to share, review and manage projects.

 

Buy Fusion Team

Get Autodesk Fusion now

Join over 4.6 million professionals that have made Autodesk Fusion their go-to design to manufacturing solution.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion 360?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is design, engineering, electronics, and manufacturing software, all-in-one. Connect your entire product development process into one cloud-based software with integrated 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion 360?

Industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, machinists, hobbyists, and startups use Autodesk Fusion 360. 

Is Autodesk Fusion 360 free?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is free for hobbyists, non-commercial use, and for qualifying startups.

Is Autodesk Fusion 360 the same as AutoCAD?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software, whereas AutoCAD is CAD software to create 2D and 3D drawings. Compare Autodesk Fusion 360 vs AutoCAD(US site)

What is the price of a Autodesk Fusion 360 subscription?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is paid monthly, paid annually, or paid every 3 years.

How can I renew my Autodesk Fusion 360 subscription?

If you purchased online, your subscription will automatically renew unless you’ve turned auto-renew off. Simply sign in to your Autodesk Account and select the product you want to renew and verify that your auto-renew is set to on and your payment method is correct. 

What are the system requirements for Autodesk Fusion 360?

Operating System 

Apple® macOS™ Monterey 12.0, Big Sur 11.x*; Catalina 10.15; Mojave v10.14 (learn more about Apple Security Updates) 

Microsoft® Windows® 8.1 (64 bit) (until January 2023)** 

Microsoft Windows Windows 11, 10 (64-bit) 

CPU 

x86-based 64-bit processor (e.g. Intel Core i, AMD Ryzen series), 4 cores, 1.7 GHz or greater; 32-bit not supported 

ARM-based processors partially supported via Rosetta 2 only 

How do I download Autodesk Fusion 360?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Can I install Autodesk Fusion 360 on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US site) for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk Fusion 360 free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Fusion 360 here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

