Autodesk Inventor 3D CAD software provides mechanical design, documentation, and simulation tools.
A powerful blend of parametric, direct, freeform, and
rules-based design.
Integrated tools for machine design, sheet metal, frame
design, tube and pipe, cable and harness, and more.
Powerful Model-Based Definition for embedding manufacturing information directly in the 3D model.
Use powerful 3D modeling and simulation capabilities to design and optimize for product performance.
Create customizable design configurations quickly and automate common tasks.
Connect your designs with incoming customer data. Share ideas in a secure, cloud-based environment.
The collection is a powerful set of applications that provides extended capabilities to Inventor and AutoCAD for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems.
Work in Inventor and AutoCAD to unlock capabilities that benefit the entire product development cycle. (Watch video 1:50 min.)
See how integrated tools for Inventor bring your designs to life. Model courtesy of Joel Maia. (Video 2:34 min.)
Discover the latest enhancements in Autodesk Inventor and start implementing them in your workflows.
Watch videos on the latest release, including productivity tips.
Whether you’re just getting started or are a seasoned CAD user, check out these tutorials.
Learn from the experts about the powerful integrated tools in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
Autodesk Inventor software provides engineers with a complete set of powerful mechanical design solutions for 3D modeling, simulation, visualization, and documentation. With Inventor software, engineers can create a virtual representation of the final product to validate the form, fit, and function before it’s built. It includes powerful modeling tools, multi-CAD translation capabilities, and native DWG drawings to help you reduce development costs, make great products, and get your products to market faster.
Autodesk Inventor is used by mechanical designers and engineers who need automated and specialized tools to design and prepare for manufacturing.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, see download and install support.