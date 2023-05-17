All product subscriptions automatically come on the Standard plan, and there is no additional cost.



To upgrade to a Premium plan, you’ll purchase the same number of Premium plan subscriptions as the number of product subscriptions you have. We’ll look at your current number of underlying eligible product subscriptions and provide you a quote.



3-year Premium plans only: for any additional product subscriptions purchased during the 3-year term, you will need to buy the same number of additional Premium plan subscriptions to continue to have access to the Premium Plan benefits for these additional product subscriptions. You can purchase additional product subscriptions at any time, and we’ll wait to catch up on the additional Premium subscriptions until the end of each year. We refer to this as your true-up at anniversary. There will be a true-up at the end of your first year and second year (the 1st and 2nd anniversaries of your Premium plan start date). During that time, you’ll receive a notification about the number of Premium plan subscriptions you’ll need to add to match the number of product subscriptions you added earlier in the year. Note, we can only add Premium plan subscriptions during true-up. If you want to reduce your Premium plan subscriptions, you can do so at your next renewal. At that time, you will be able to adjust your number of Premium plan subscriptions and purchase more or fewer Premium plan subscriptions, depending on your needs. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network (US site).



Contact your Autodesk representative for information about Enterprise Business Agreements.