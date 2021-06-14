Buying with Autodesk Buying with Autodesk

Software, Subscriptions and Services

Visit our Subscriber Benefits page for detailed information. A subscription to Autodesk software or cloud services entitles you to the following benefits and services:

  • AUTODESK SUPPORT SPECIALISTS—You can schedule a call, chat online (limited availability), or email us.
  • REMOTE DESKTOP ASSISTANCE—Get secure hands-on troubleshooting.
  • ON-LINE RESOURCES—Access our knowledge base with help documentation, tutorials, training videos and community support forums.
  • Cloud services and storage

Autodesk offers subscriptions for the most recent versions of our software products and cloud services. To see if you can subscribe to specific Autodesk products online:

  1. Visit the Autodesk Products List to view all available offerings.
  2. Select a product to visit the product information page.
  3. Click Subscribe on the menu of the product page to see your subscription options.

Products Not Available Online

Some software solutions, enterprise products, and specialized licensing options such as subscriptions with multi-user access (network licensing) cannot be purchased online. Contact an Autodesk Authorized Reseller or your Autodesk sales representative for product options not available online.

Product Updates and Previous Versions

Customers with an active subscription to software or cloud services are automatically eligible to update to the latest version when released.

Some previously released versions of Autodesk software are available as a benefit when you subscribe to a current version of Autodesk software. See Available Previous Releases for Subscribers for information.

Please check auto-renewing Terms and Conditions here

Shopping and Delivery

The Middle East Online store supports customers from UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, and Oman.

Autodesk offers software subscriptions for the most recent versions of our software products for purchase online. Subscription services and technical support agreements also are available. 

Follow these instructions to add software and services to your shopping cart: 

  1. Select your software. Visit Products page to view and select from available products. Click a software title to view your licensing options.
  2. Select a subscription term. Choose your subscription term from one month to three years.
  3. Add selections to your cart. Click Add to Cart to save your software and any other options you selected to your shopping cart. If you're not finished shopping, click Continue Shopping in the cart.
  4. Proceed to checkout. Click Proceed to Secure Checkout when you finish shopping.

All orders placed in the Autodesk online store are fulfilled through your Autodesk Account, where you can download install files and access cloud services. The option to purchase and ship a physical copy of Autodesk software is not available.

We send you an order fulfillment email message after we process your payment and deliver products and services to your Autodesk Account. If you don't receive information about accessing purchases within 24 hours of ordering, check your email Spam or Junk folder or contact us for assistance.

To Download Your Software

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com. You must sign in with the email address of the account used to subscribe to the product or an account with access assigned by an administrator. See Products Missing from Autodesk Account for information.
  2. Locate your software in the list of Products & Services.
  3. Click Downloads under the product title and follow the prompts in the download window.

These pages have instructions for downloading, installing, and activating your software:

To Access Cloud Services

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Locate your cloud services in the list of Products & Services.
  3. Click Access Now and follow the prompts to use your cloud services.

Products Missing from Autodesk Account

Software products and cloud services appear on the Products & Services tab under the following Autodesk Accounts only:

  • Account used to purchase the software or service (administrator account)
  • Account of a named user with access assigned by an account administrator

If you received an email message that states purchased products are available or that access was assigned by an administrator, you must sign in to Autodesk Account using the email address to which the message was sent.

If you sign in and don't see your software, verify the email address you used to sign in and try again. If you need assistance signing in to the correct account, please contact support.

Troubleshooting Download Issues

See these articles for troubleshooting tips if you have problems downloading your software:

Requesting Physical Media for Download Orders

All Autodesk software purchased online is delivered via download. Delivery of software on physical media such as a disc or jump drive is not available.

If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account when you make your purchase. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.

  • To sign in to an existing account: Enter your Autodesk Account email address and password. Click Forgot to reset your password.
  • To create an account: Enter an email address and password during ordering. The billing information you enter is used for your profile. Visit accounts.autodesk.com to edit your profile after placing an order.
  • To create a password: Enter a password with a minimum of 8 characters that contains at least one letter and one number. The password also must contain at least 3 unique characters.

About Administrator Accounts

The Autodesk Account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information. 

Here's some guidance on which Autodesk Account sign-in information to use during ordering:

  • Purchaser is the user: If you subscribe to Autodesk software and intend to use it yourself, use or create a personal Autodesk Account during purchase.
  • Purchaser is not the user: Use or create an administrator account to purchase and manage all the subscription software for your organization. Your end users can visit accounts.autodesk.com and create personal accounts without buying software. You can then use the end-user email accounts to grant access to download and use the software.

Autodesk delivers access, download, and activation information by email. In most cases, your products are available in your Autodesk Account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours after you place your order, check your Spam and Junk folders or contact support for assistance. 

Order Confirmation Email. Serves as your invoice and contains your order number. Print or save this message as a record of your purchase.

Order Fulfillment Email. This message is sent after we process your payment and deliver your software or services. For some products, you receive only one email message containing your order confirmation and fulfillment information. Your fulfillment message contains the following information:

  • Order Number
  • Sign-in information for your Autodesk Account
  • Cloud service access and software download instructions
  • Activation information such as serial numbers

 

The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter when you subscribe online: 

  • Place Separate Orders: You may get an error if you combine different product license types or terms in the same order. Place separate orders for each product type or subscription term.
  • Restart Your Browser: Closing and restarting your web browser may solve issues with web-based applications.
  • Clear Cache

    Data from previous Autodesk Store visits can cause problems when you order.

  • Update Your Browser: Use the most recent version to ensure compatibility with our store features.
  • Try a Different Browser: If other troubleshooting options don't work, try using another web browser.

Ordering Assistance

If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:

  • Placing an order
  • Selecting the software you need
  • Understanding subscription options
  • Accessing your software and services after purchase

Autodesk software allows activation as a Free Trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your Free Trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software: 

  1. Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or purchase online at www.autodesk.com/ae/products.
  2. Enter the same Autodesk ID/email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your order.
  3. Visit manage.autodesk.com and sign in after you receive the fulfillment email message from Autodesk. This email verifies that your software and registration information is available in your Autodesk Account.
  4. Click the arrow next to the product name in Products & Services to expand the product details and view activation information.
  5. Copy the Serial Number and Product Key for your software.
    Note: Some products are activated by signing in with your Autodesk ID and don't require a serial number. Follow the instructions in Autodesk Account for activation if no serial number is displayed.
  6. Return to your trial software and click Enter Serial Number on the trial welcome screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete activation. See Convert a Trial to a Subscription and Access with Serial Number (Subscription & Perpetual) for more information.

Follow these steps to complete your order after you finish adding items to your cart and click the Proceed to Secure Checkout button: 

  1. Enter your account information. Sign in to an existing Autodesk Account or create a new one. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases will be sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account. You can't complete your order without an Autodesk Account.
  2. Enter a billing address. Use the address associated with the payment method you use
  3. Enter your payment method. Enter new credit card information or select from an existing card if you're a returning customer. You also can use your PayPal account in most online stores.
  4. Review and submit your order. Verify that your order information is correct and edit it if necessary. Agree to the purchase terms and click Submit Order to complete the order.

Technical Product Support

Payment and Recurring Billing

Our secure server encrypts your payment information. We accept the following payment methods: 

Entering New Payment Information

Here are some tips to help avoid errors entering or processing payment information:

  • First and Last Name: Enter your name as it appears on the card you are using.
  • Card Number: Enter the card number without any dashes or spaces.
  • Expiration Date: Select the date and year from the drop-down menus.
  • Security Code: Enter the 3-digit security code on the back of your card

Selecting Existing Payment Information

Payment methods used for previous orders appear as payment options when you sign into an existing Autodesk Account during checkout. If you're not sure whether the information for an existing payment method is current, re-enter it as a new card. The option to edit or update an existing payment method during checkout is not currently available in the store cart.

Financing Purchases

The online store accepts only bank cards and PayPal. Autodesk sales representatives or Autodesk Authorized Resellers may offer other payment options. Please see these pages for more information: 

Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors: 

  • Card Number and Expiration Date: For security reasons, you cannot view or edit new or existing card information after you enter it. You can try entering the card information again as a new payment method by selecting Add Card. Verify that the card number and expiration date are correct.
  • Name and Billing Address: Verify that the name and billing address match the address on record with your payment provider. You can review and edit these items in the cart.
  • Purchase Limits: Some banks place a limit on how much you can spend on an individual purchase or in a single day. Even if you have funds available, your bank may not authorize the charge. Call your bank and ask them to authorize the charge or get information about their online purchase policies.

Online payments

We process charges for your order as soon as our systems can complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes 1-5 days, as some transfers between banks can take time for processing the payment. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will post to your account.

Tax will be charged to all customers from UAE and Saudi Arabia, however if you are a registered business with a valid Tax ID entered at checkout, tax will be waived.

Tax rates:

  • UAE 5%
  • Saudi Arabia 15%

Other countries available at checkout are not subject to tax.

Your Autodesk software and service subscriptions automatically renew to ensure you have continuous access. You will be charged for a new subscription term on the renewal date listed in your Autodesk Account.

Subscriptions purchased from the Autodesk store renew automatically, however, some subscription term lengths are only available from Resellers or your Autodesk sales representative and do not renew automatically. You will receive renewal notifications 45, 30, and 4 days prior to expiration with renewal instructions.

The payment method you entered during purchase for will be used for subscription renewal. If you prefer to use a different payment method for recurring billing for subscription renewal, you can update your payment settings in your Autodesk Account. 

About Monthly Renewal

If you choose a Monthly subscription, you are charged the renewal rate automatically each month on an ongoing basis until you turn off automatic renewal. If you wish to subscribe for only one month or end your subscription after several months, you must visit your Autodesk Account and turn off the automatic renewal setting before your account renews for the next monthly term. 

To update automatic subscription renewal settings: 

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Locate your software in the list of Products & Services and click the arrow to expand the subscription details.
  3. Click Edit Payment in the product details tray and follow the on-screen instructions.

See Updating Payment Information for Your Subscription for information. 

Alternatively, if you need to update the credit card number or expiration date associated with your auto-renewal: 

  1. Visit Look Up Order page
  2. Enter the email address associated with your order as well as your password. If you do not know your password, you can click here to retrieve it.
  3. Once you have logged in to the Payment Information page, click the Edit button to update your existing credit card information
  4. Click Submit to save it once you have completed your changes.

If you need assistance with this process, please call Customer Service to speak to one of our representatives. For security purposes, your credit card number should never be sent via email. 

The order confirmation email message is your receipt or invoice for your purchase. Please save or print this email, or you can reprint it from Autodesk Account or your country's Look Up Page. If you have a subscription order with recurring billing, you receive an order confirmation email (receipt) each time we bill you and renew your subscription.

To print your invoice

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account and go to your Order History
  2. Enter your order number (found in your confirmation email) and password on the Look Up Your Order page and click Search.  Note: Your order number can be found on your confirmation e-mail.
  3. On the Look Up Order page, enter your order number and password and click Find Order.
  4. To view the invoice, follow the directions depending on which country you made the purchase in. 

Returns and Refunds

To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription purchased online from Autodesk, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal. For a refund on a maintenance plan or an annual or multi-year subscription, you must initiate the return within 30 days of purchase or renewal. 

This policy is effective from the first day that payment is received, and applies solely to purchases and renewals of subscriptions and maintenance plans purchased through Digital River on behalf of Autodesk. This policy does not apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy does not apply include, but are not limited to, consulting services, platform subscriptions (e.g., Autodesk® Forge), Extra Territory Rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees. 

If your order meets our Refund Policy criteria outlined above, please click on this link: View Order, enter your order number (you can refer to your confirmation email for your order number) or email address to search the order. Once the order is reflected, click on the Return button and select the Return reason to complete the return. 

If you still have issues with the Refund, please contact Customer Service for further assistance. 

When your refund is approved and processed by Digital River, the credit will be issued to the payment method on file. Credit card refunds typically post within 5-7 business days; other payment methods may take longer. Please contact Customer Service if you are experiencing a significant delay in receiving your refund. All access to related software and services will terminate when your refund is processed.

If you need to cancel your subscription prior to the next renewal period, please use the following instructions: 

  1. Look up your order
  2. After locating your order (you can refer to your confirmation email for your order number), click “Manage Auto-Renewal Plan”. If prompted, enter the email address associated with your order, as well as your password.
  3. Under the “Auto Renewal Plan Status” section, select the option to cancel your automatic renewal. 

Note: You will have access to your subscription product for the full time period for which you have paid, even if the auto-renewal plan has been cancelled. Cancelling the auto-renewal plan means that your subscription will not be renewed at the end of your subscription term. After you cancel the auto-renewal plan, access to your subscription product will terminate at the end of your current subscription term.

When a refund is issued for a software purchase, your license to use the software and associated services is deactivated. This includes serial numbers and activation information for perpetual licenses or subscriptions to Autodesk software. You can no longer use the software or access services after we issue the refund. 

You have access to files uploaded to your 25 GB of cloud storage for 30 days after the subscription end date. After 30 days, your storage allocation is reduced to 5 GB. Any files that exceed that storage limit may become inaccessible.

To cancel subscription renewal for products purchased online 

Note: If you are directed to an Autodesk store to manage your subscription settings, you may be eligible to switch the payment platform for your subscription so all settings are managed in Autodesk Account. Switching your account provides you with easier account management features. 

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com and click Billing & Orders > Subscriptions in the left menu. 
  2. Click the product you want to cancel to display your subscription details.
  3. Click Manage renewal to open the Look Up Your Order screen.
    Note: If your screen looks different and you do not see the Manage renewal button, go to Cancel Subscription Renewal in Autodesk Account for instructions on managing your automatic renewal settings.
  4. Enter your order number (found in your confirmation email) and password. See Finding Your Order Number and Password for more information.
    Note: If the order number field is auto-filled, it may not be correct. Replace it with the order number found in your confirmation email.

     

5. Click the Manage Auto-Renewal Plan link.

6. Click the off option under Automatic Renewal and then click Accept to verify the change in the pop-up window. This will stop automatic billing. Access to software and services associated with your subscription will end on the Expiration Date listed.

Finding Your Order Number and Password

The Order Number can be found in the confirmation email that was sent when you made your original purchase. If you can't remember the Password you used, click the Forgot your Password? link.

Note: The order number and password you used when you placed the original order may differ from your Autodesk Account sign-in information. 