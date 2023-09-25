Over 95% of data generated during design and construction is lost or underutilized. This data could be useful for building owners and operators for facility maintenance and management. And replicating these asset databases consumes unneeded resources. As building portfolios becomes more sophisticated, facility managers will need to rely on data more heavily. To address this growing concern, Autodesk and Eptura aim to deliver solutions for the entire lifecycle management of a building. Facility managers can use this data to make informed decisions about everything from maintenance and operations, enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols, improved security, to space utilization and energy consumption.