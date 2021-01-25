Revit LT: 3D modeling tools for design changemakers

Economical BIM software for inspired architecture

What is Revit LT?

A BIM (Building Information Modeling) solution for the self-starter, Revit LT™ is a cost-effective project workhorse for the small architecture studio or solo practitioner.

  • Get all the design to documentation power of Revit at a fraction of the cost.

  • Win more work where BIM is required.

  • Accelerate production workflows and standardize deliverables to reduce rework.

Revit LT overview (video: 1:37 min.)

What you can do with Revit LT

Quickly define and document design intent

With tools for sketching, model family creation, scheduling, annotating, and document production, Revit LT drives efficient BIM workflows for architectural design.

Grow your design business around BIM

Qualify and win projects with a BIM approach. Impress clients in design review with 3D visualization and data-rich documentation, and effectively protect timelines and fees with Revit LT’s productivity and coordination tools.

Work with the best of BIM and CAD software

Manage and integrate CAD and BIM data into clear, coordinated, and complete design deliverables. Purchase Revit LT and AutoCAD LT together in the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite and save big compared to standalone subscriptions.

Find the right tools for your design practice

Compare products

Revit LT

Use 3D modeling tools for architectural design to inspire your creativity, reduce rework, and boost productivity for you and your firm.  

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite

Save time on design and documentation with professional-grade CAD and BIM tools. Save money when you buy Revit LT and AutoCAD LT paired together in a suite.  

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Revit LT used for?

Revit LT is used to design, document, visualize, and deliver architecture and engineering projects for individuals and teams working in CAD and BIM.

Who uses Revit LT?

Revit LT is used by architects, engineers, contractors, consultants, project and BIM managers, and design and engineering professionals and students all over the world..

